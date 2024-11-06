10 die in UP road mishap

At least 10 people including five women were killed while five others were injured when a tempo overturned after hitting a mini truck on Bilhaur – Katra state highway near Roshanpur here on Wednesday. Police reached the spot after getting information and started rescue. Seven of the people traveling in the tempo died on the spot, while three died at the community health centre.

The deceased include five women, two girls, a child and two men. The injured and dead bodies have been sent to the Community Health Center Bilgram. The DCM driver and helper fled from the spot after the incident. The police is trying to identify the dead.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the death of people in the road accident in Hardoi. He has directed officials to provide all assistance to the injured.

