1 dead in East Delhi fire

A 40-year-old woman lost her life, while five people had to jump from the upper floors in a bid to save their lives as a blaze erupted at a residential building in East Delhi’s Shakarpur area on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday, said the Fire Department.

Another 26 people were rescued by the fire fighters from the burning building, including a toddler, a fire official said.

The fire started from the stilt parking, and engulfed four cars that were parked inside.

Advertisement

It is being said the fire emanate from one of the cars. However, the exact cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

The fire, which spread from the parking area to the upper floors, is said to have blocked the building exits, forcing some to jump out of the balcony, while others were rescued by the firemen, making the rescue work more difficult.

At first, the department got a distress call regarding the fire at 1:03 am and later a total of 13 fire department vehicles including fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire was completely doused by 8 in the morning, a fire official said.

Reportedly, 19 people received injuries in the incident, while one woman lost her life.

The injured were rushed to GTB, LBS and Hedgewar Hospitals where they were administered first aid and later discharged.

It is being said that there were more than 50 people in the building at the time of the incident.

The building is a 200 square yards residential unit with three floors.

Meanwhile, the Fire Department had received a total of 166 fire calls on Diwali, out of which 19 were due to fire crackers.

Some fire incidents on Diwali night were also reported that were caused due to lighting decorations.