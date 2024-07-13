Trishakti Corps’s quick response saves Yakla villagers from devastating fire

Swift action by troops from the Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army saved lives as a devastating fire engulfed homes in Yakla, East Sikkim, on Friday morning.

“Early this morning, the villagers of Yakla in East Sikkim faced a nightmare as a devastating fire engulfed their homes. In response, troops from TrishaktiCorps acted swiftly, saving valuable lives and preventing the fire from spreading further,” Trishakti Corps IA said in a post on X.

Injured individuals were evacuated to Gangtok, ensuring no loss of life.

“Medical aid was promptly provided to those in need at the nearby Army Hospital, and the injured were later evacuated to Gangtok, ensuring no loss of life,” the Trishakti Corps further added.

Advertisement