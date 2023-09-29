UP tops in the implementation of PMJAY in several key areas

In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s efforts to ensure the successful implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a frontrunner in various key areas.

The state claimed the top position in opening the maximum Ayushman Bharat health accounts in the country. Additionally, it has secured the lead spot nationally in healthcare professional registrations, the digital health incentive scheme, and the generation of scan and share tokens.

It is noteworthy here that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath personally oversees the progress of the PMJAY in the state, and issues guidance and directives to officials on a regular basis.

According to the data released by the National Health Authority under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Uttar Pradesh leads the nation by generating as many as 4,77,19,482 Ayushman Bharat health accounts.

Andhra Pradesh secured the second position, Madhya Pradesh the third, Maharashtra the fourth, and Gujarat the fifth place.

Meanwhile, of the 4.77 crore accounts, the health records of more than 2.73 crore people have been updated. In this respect, Uttar Pradesh ranks among the top three states for this noteworthy accomplishment. States such as Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Gujarat are trailing behind Uttar Pradesh.

Similarly, Uttar Pradesh also ranked first in the country in terms of Health Care Professionals Registration (HPR). A total of 42,741 healthcare professionals have been registered in the state under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. This includes more than 10,000 doctors and over 32,000 nursing staff.

UP ranked second in the country in terms of Health Facility Registration (HFR). As many as 38,863 health facility centers have been registered in the state. This includes both government and private health facility centers.

Notably, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh ranked third, fourth, fifth, and sixth, respectively. Karnataka is in the first position. The goal of the Yogi Government is to integrate as many private healthcare centers in the state as possible into the Ayushman Bharat Yojana as quickly as possible.

Uttar Pradesh also ranked first in the country in terms of scanning and generating tokens under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. In UP, 33,79,592 tokens were registered for online OPD using the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission service, which is the highest in the entire country.

In this ranking, Karnataka holds second place, Jammu and Kashmir third, Delhi is fourth, Andhra Pradesh fifth, and Chhattisgarh sixth place.

The biggest advantage of digital OPD token is that it has drastically reduced the waiting time to 4-5 minutes from the approximately one hour it used to take previously for the patient to see a doctor in the OPD.

Approximately 34 lakh patients have availed of the Scan and Token Generate facility so far. It’s worth mentioning that there are 545 hospitals in the state that use the Health Management Information System (HMIS) for these services.