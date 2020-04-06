When it comes to chilled mocktail season, you want to make sure that you truly savour it while it lasts. Here is one of the best mocktail recipes that will leave you feeling rejuvenated and super satisfied – ‘Lemon-Mint Love’. The cool minty flavour, addition of fresh lemon juice and some aerated drink makes it a perfect summer mocktail. It will not only quench your thirst but gratify your taste buds mystically. After a long day at work or out battling the hot weather, there is nothing that quite compares to slipping into a chilled glass of this mocktail.

Here is the recipe

Serves: 2

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

Aerated lemon drink (limca/sprite): 1 bottle (500 ml)

Fresh mint leaves: 1 cup

Fresh lemon juice: 2 tbsp

Salt: 2 pinches

Crushed ice cubes: 1 cup

Mint sprigs and lemon slices: to garnish

Method

Grind mint leaves to a smooth paste adding little water. Add half cup of chilled water more to the paste and blend again for 10 seconds. Strain the mint juice and keep in refrigerator until use. At the time of serving, take out the mint juice from the refrigerator. Add lemon juice and salt. Mix well. Place crushed ice in two tall glasses. Divide the mint-lemon juice in two equal parts and pour into the glasses. Top both the glasses with lemonade and stir. Place a sprig of mint and a slice of lemon on the rim of the glasses. Serve chilled immediately.

This drink is easy and quick to make. If you want to try out some fabulously unique thirst quencher, try this summer drink recipe. There is something extremely ecstatic about sipping this chilled beverage on a hot summer day. You can keep your family cool serving this beverage chilled at lunch, dinner or anytime.