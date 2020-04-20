Kidney beans and chickpeas chaat is an affordable source of protein, fiber and vitamins that offer many health benefits. The two legumes which form the basic ingredients are tossed with cucumber, tomatoes, potatoes, onion, apple and pineapple, drizzled with chaat masala and lemon juice. It is a tasty snack packed with nutrition. Also, easy and quick to prepare.

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Kidney beans: ½ cup

Chickpeas: ½ cup

Potato: 1 (medium)

Tomato: 1 (medium)

Onion: 1 (medium)

Cucumber: ½ cup (diced)

Green chillies: 1

Apple: 1 cup (diced)

Pineapple: 1 cup (diced)

Lemons: 2

Chaat masala: to taste

Method

Boil kidney beans and chickpeas separately and keep aside. Dice tomato, onion, cucumber, potato, pineapple and apple. Finely chop green chilli. Take a large glass bowl and mix all ingredients. Add chaat masala and lemon juice and mix well again. Refrigerate for 10 to 15 minutes and serve fresh. Incorporate this chaat more often in your daily diet. It makes a good snack to binge on.

Note: Soak kidney beans and chickpeas separately in plenty of water for eight hours. Drain and wash thoroughly under running water. Cook them separately in pressure cooker for a couple of whistles. They should be soft to eat. Let the pressure release by itself. Keep them aside to cool and then start preparing chaat with the above method.