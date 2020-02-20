It’s already mid-February. The weather is getting more stable. But at times, one can feel the sun’s scorching heat on their body which ultimately lead to sweating. What could be more relaxing than sitting back and eating Kulfi? Here is an easy-to-make recipe of Tila Kulfi.

Ingredients

Whole Milk: 2 litres

Heavy cream: 1 cup

Sugar: 3/4th cup

Cardamom Powder: 1 tbsp

Corn Starch: 4-5 tbsp

Rose Water: 1 tbsp

Chopped Pistachio/Pista: 2/3 cup

Saffron/Kesar: a pinch dissolved in 1 tbsp of milk

Method

Soak saffron stands in 1 tbsp of milk, set aside. Dissolve the corn starch with water and set aside. Make sure there are no lumps. Put the milk to boil in a heavy bottom pan. Once it comes to a boil, lower the flame and let the milk thicken. This will take more than an hour.

After 35 minutes or so, add the corn starch, saffron and sugar. Stir the corn starch mixture before adding to the milk else it might get stuck at the bottom of the bowl. Add the cream and continue to stir the milk regularly. Now add the pistachios and mix well. The milk should continue to simmer at low heat.

After almost 1.5 hours the milk should reach its desired thickness. It is very important for the milk to get really thick else the kulfi will have ice crystals when you freeze it.

Add cardamom powder, rose water and switch off the flame. Check the consistency of the milk in the picture on the extreme right. It should be that thick. Let the mixture cool completely. Pour the mixture into kulfi moulds [you get them at Indian stores. If you don’t have these moulds you can freeze the kulfi in small bowls. Cap the moulds and put them in the freezer for minimum of 5-6 hours. Now your kulfi is ready to serve.

(Recipe Courtesy: Vinod Singh Pundeer)