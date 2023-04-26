Dr Manmath Das provides eye care tips for Summer

With the increased exposure to the sun’s harsh rays and extended screen time due to digital devices, it’s crucial to prioritize your eye health during the hot months ahead. Specially, retinal diseases like Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Diabetic Retinopathy can pose a serious threat to our vision.

Dr. Manmath Das, Head of the Retina Department, KIIMS, Bhubaneswar, said “In my practice I see 10%-15% of AMD patients that seek help have already suffered severe retinal damage. It is important that we identify the signs and symptoms of eye disease at a very initial stage and seek professional help at the earliest.

Regularly visiting an optometrist or ophthalmologist can prevent retinal damage, vision loss and blindness by detecting underlying conditions at early stage. It is important for patients to maintain a healthy lifestyle to effectively manage diabetes and to prevent diabetic related eye diseases.”

Providing tips eye care during summer he said sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays can be harmful to our eyes, especially during the peak hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. When spending time outdoors, make sure to wear wide-brimmed hats and sunglasses that block100% of both UVA and UVB rays.

He also suggested to take breaks while using digital devices. Every 20 minutes ,take a 20-second break and look at something 20 feet away. Where sunglasses with UV protection and have regular eye check –ups particularly those who have diabetics, he said