With India extending its nationwide lockdown 4.0 till May 31, state governments across India have announced certain relaxations that will allow people to move outside their locality or society. Thus, people have been rushing to obtain an e-pass for themselves.

The primary goal of the lockdown, implemented on March 25, was to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus that causes Covid-19. Since then, the lockdown has been extended thrice, with few relaxations for certain industries in the third-phase. In the current fourth-phase of the nationwide lockdown, restrictions on people’s movement within the state is comparatively less, however, if you are planning for interstate travel then you may have to opt for a passenger vehicle, depending upon the respective states’ restrictions and rules.

How to apply for e-Pass:

In any case, an e-pass is still a must. As per the data available on the National Information Centre website, ‘serviceonline.gov.in/epass’ total 3,357,200 applications have been received. Out of the total, as many as 1,169,761 e-passes have already been issued and 999,356 are in under process. 1,188,083 passes have already been rejected so far.

This portal was launched to make issuance of e-passes for as many as 19 states as well as UTs. These include Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, Sikkim, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh as well as Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and Lakshadweep.

How to apply for Delhi’s e-Pass:

However, if you are looking forward to apply for Delhi’s e-pass, you can apply for it at https://epass.jantasamvad.org/epass/init/

These passes are usually issued to people dealing with essential services but considering the relaxation on the movement in the national capital, these may be issued to wider public. The documents submitted are verified by the Deputy Commissioner of Police of the concerned district and then the e-pass is issued.

Opt for the desired pass, fill the key details including ID details, Name, Address, etc. click Apply and Save the e-pass ID to track future status of the document.

Now, select the option ‘e-pass for travel during curfew’ or the option available for the stranded people from Delhi, and click on Submit button.

Once you are done submitting the e-pass, go and check status button and enter 7-digit ePass ID.

If you are planning to travel from Noida or Gurgaon, you are required to carry e-pass.