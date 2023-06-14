Follow Us:

Advertisement

Advertisement

  1. Home » Features » Who is Dr Manivannan Selvaraj, founder of Kauvery Group of Hospitals?

Who is Dr Manivannan Selvaraj, founder of Kauvery Group of Hospitals?

Dr. Manivannan Selvaraj is the Founder, and Managing Director of Kauvery Group of Hospitals.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | June 14, 2023 11:04 pm

Dr. Manivannan Selvaraj, Founder and Managing Director of Kauvery Group (photo:Official site of Kauvery hospital)

Advertisement

Dr. Manivannan Selvaraj is the Founder, and Managing Director of Kauvery Group of Hospitals, which is one of the most trusted names in the healthcare sector in Tamil Nadu.

The hospitals work on three pillars – Personal communication, Process and Technology.

The first facility, which was set up by this group in Trichy, Tamil Nadu, in 1999, was very small with only 30 beds.

In 2012, a hospital was set up in Chennai, which today is the nerve center of the group.

This journey from a small town to an urban city marked the beginning of further improvement and development of the group.

Today, this group operates eight hospitals in seven locations, including Chennai, and Bangalore.

Now the Prestigious Kauvery Hospital is the Medical Partner sponsor of TNPL (Tamil Nadu Premier league) 2023. This collaboration Between KAUVERY hospital and TNPL not only congeal their commitment to promoting sports and fostering a healthy sporting culture but also marks the second year of their partnership.

Advertisement

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Who was Sharda Rajan Iyengar, 'Titli Udi' singer dead at 86?
BJP holds Bihar Core Group meeting in Delhi ahead of Patna Opposition meet on June 23
TN minister hospitalised after ED arrest

Advertisement