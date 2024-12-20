Udaipur Tales back with ecstatic line-up of stories

The sixth edition of the Udaipur Tales-International Storytelling Festival is back with an interesting line-up of stories and collaborators. The festival being held from January 10 to January 12 promises engaging sessions and performances that highlight the rich cultural heritage.

In an exclusive interview with The Statesman, the festival founder Sushmita Singha, talked about the importance of reviving the art of oral storytelling, especially during the present digital age.

Advertisement

“Udaipur Tales is incredibly relevant in today’s digital age, where most of us are absorbed in screens, scrolling through videos and content. In this environment, the intimate experience of oral storytelling offers a much-needed break. It brings people back to the ancient tradition of connection through the voice, and not the screen.

Advertisement

“Oral storytelling has the unique power of creating a bond between the storyteller and the listener, a shared experience that no digital medium can replicate,” she says.

On what makes the latest edition of the festival different from the previous one, Singha says, “We are welcoming an eclectic line-up of popular Indian storytellers alongside voices from Latin America and France, internationally renowned Qawwali and folk artists and literary icons. Additionally, we have introduced food stories, where narratives about food from various parts of India will be shared, and also served, adding a sensory dimension to provide a complete festival experience.”

Singha, who has been a member of the UN Task Force–Millennium Development Committee for water and sanitation, is a strong critic of the digital era distancing people from personal connect and touch.

But isn’t it true that the digital advent has brought people closer in terms of the availability of such diverse content?

“While it is true that the digital age has made content more accessible, it has also led to a loss of genuine personal connection. The overwhelming presence of screens has diluted the emotional connection that people used to experience when listening to stories live.

“At Udaipur Tales, we emphasize that the magic of storytelling lies in the in-person interaction between the storyteller and the audience. No matter how diverse digital content is, it cannot replicate the experience of being in the same space, feeling the emotions and sharing the moment personally,” she says.

Asked what should her audience, especially the first-time attendees, look forward to in the festival, the founder said, “Udaipur Tales is more than just a festival—it is a celebration of shared memory, human connection and the art of storytelling. The audience will experience not only ancient epics, but also real-life struggles and triumphs, which resonate across generations.

Can you also please talk about the workshops and interactive sessions with master storytellers as part of the festival?

Singha adds that the festival is not only about listening to stories; it is also about learning the craft of storytelling.

“We will be hosting workshops and interactive sessions with master storytellers, allowing participants to understand the art behind telling a captivating story. These workshops aim to inspire a new generation of storytellers, empowering them to share their own narratives with the world,” she says.

Lastly, how does this storytelling festival contribute to the cultural tourism of Udaipur?

“By promoting cross-cultural exchange and understanding, the Udaipur Tales festival makes a profound impact on Udaipur’s cultural tourism landscape. It not only draws tourists from around the globe, but also provides a vibrant platform for local artists, storytellers and musicians to showcase their exceptional talents,” she adds.