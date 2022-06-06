Tribute to the man who invented espresso machine; Angelo Moriondo

Marking the occasion of the 171st birth anniversary of the inventor of the espresso machine, Angelo Moriondo, the search engine Google commemorated Moriondo with a Doodle on his 171st birth anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, the search engine tweeted, “Monday morning coffee >>>> Start off the week strong with today’s #GoogleDoodle celebrating the birthday of Angelo Moriondo, the Italian inventor who patented the world’s first known the espresso machine☕”

Espresso is one of the most famous forms of coffee in the world, Espresso is roasted for a longer time, usually past the second crack, so it has a toasted and deeper flavor.

How did Angelo Moriondo come up with the idea of inventing the Espresso Machine?

Coming from an entrepreneurial family, Moriondo was surrounded by unique ideas and the motivation of developing something that has been unexplored for a long.

His family has a history of unique business ventures and ideas. His grandfather founded a liquer-producing company. His father along with his cousin later founded the well-known chocolate company “Moriondo and Garigilo”.

In the year 1884, Moriondo presented his invention at the General Expo of Turin and received a bronze medal for the same. He was awarded a patent of six years on 16th May 1884 under the title New steam machinery for the economic and instantaneous confection of coffee beverage, method ‘A. Moriondo’.”

The invention was then confirmed by the International Patent Application and registered in Paris in the years 1885. Moriondo continued to improve his invention and he made sure to patent each of his improvements.

What is the significance of his invention?

At the time when Angelo Moriondo was an inventor, coffee was a part of the popular culture in Italy. The widespread growth of coffee houses was apparent, and coffee managed to gather fame not in Italy but across Europe.

Despite coffee being a subject of popularity, getting a perfect brewed coffee within minutes was a difficult task. It usually used to take more than five minutes to get the coffee brewed perfectly.

To find a solution to any problem the first and crucial step is to identify the query, Moriondo identified the scope of the opportunity and came up with the invention of the espresso machine.