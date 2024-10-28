Sabrina Carpenter brings a shot of ‘Espresso’ to Taylor Swift’s Eras tour

Taylor Swift set the New Orleans stage ablaze as part of the final leg of her highly successful Eras Tour. During the show, as she enthralled an audience of over 65,000, she gave them a huge surprise. The ‘Blank Space’ singer invited the ‘Espresso’ hitmaker Sabrina Carpenter on stage!

In an unanticipated move, Taylor announced that she won’t be singing one of her own songs, but of her guests. Heightening anticipations, she added, “It’s been stuck in my head.” As the Swifties brimmed with curiosity, Taylor started strumming the notes of ‘Espresso’ on her guitar inviting loud cheers and applauses. Inviting Sabrina on stage, Taylor announced, “I think tonight I’m going to do something completely different, which is that I’m going to sing a song that’s not mine, but it’s somebody that I really love.” After singing a few lines, she added, “So you really love that song as much as I do? I know I’m just going on a tangent because I love my friend and I’m just so proud of Sabrina and the year she’s had.”

The ‘Bad Blood’ singer continued, “This year she has absolutely taken off. Her tour, you can’t get tickets to it. Her album is No. 1 constantly. I know she’d really love to know how loudly you sang that song. Is it okay if I call her?”

Soon Sabrina Carpenter took the stage and the duo performed ‘Is It Over Now’ and ‘Please Please Please’ from Sabrina’s album before picking up ‘Espresso.’ The crowd was loving the moment as they jammed to the hits with the duo. Thanking the singer, Taylor said “She had literally one day off. “She is on tour. This is crazy she came to perform for us. Will you please give it up for Sabrina Carpenter?”

In related news, On October 15, Taylor announced her book on the Good Morning America Show. Fans of the songstress have been waiting for her to pen a book for ages and they are going to have it soon.

The pop star also announced the news on social media with a teaser video. “We’ll be kicking off the final leg of The Eras Tour this week, which is hard to comprehend. This tour has been the most wondrous experience and I knew I wanted to commemorate the memories we made together in a special way. Well, two ways actually. Excited to announce that The Official Eras Tour Book, filled with my own personal reflections, never-before-seen behind-the-scenes photos, all the magical memories you guys brought every single night.”

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift is currently performing the final segment of her Eras Tour. On the other hand, Sabrina Carpenter is also captivating audiences worldwide with her tour.