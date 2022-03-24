This Water Day #ShareALitre initiative tries to make a difference to lives

India’s water shortage has the most effect on the women in drought-prone regions who have to travel long distances to fetch water, consuming a lot of time and effort.

To make the life of these villagers a little easier FlowGuard Plus has launched the #ShareALitre initiative this World Water Day where they will be providing water wheels and water purifiers to these villagers who lack access to safe drinking water.

In order to create awareness among its fans about the water shortage issues faced by their lesser fortunate citizens, FlowGuard Plus has created a special microsite where users can virtually #ShareALitre of water.

To drive users to the microsite, the brand has crafted a series of posts on its social channels.

FlowGuard Plus has partnered with Project Chirag to facilitate the delivery of water to the villagers in drought-prone areas. The #ShareALitre initiative is also supported by Why Waste? Foundation