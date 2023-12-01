18 KMC wards stare at water crisis on Saturday

Residents living in 18 wards of Kolkata Municipal Corporation could face water scarcity for a few hours this Saturday. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has decided to temporarily suspend water supply from Jai Hind Jal Prakalpa in the 18 wards on 2 December after 10am.

The suspension of water supply is to take place in Wards 57, 58, 66, 67, 91, 92 and 99 to 110, this Saturday. According to a notice issued by the KMC, supply of filtered water from GJ Khan booster pumping station, Mukundapur Booster Pumping station, CN Roy Road booster pumping station, Patuli booster pumping station, GS Bose booster pumping station, Ananadapur booster pumping station,

Telipara booster pumping station and some other capsule booster pumping stations and head works under the ambit of Jai Hind Jal Prakalpa command zone, are to be stopped on that day. According to sources in KMC, the water supply suspension on 2 December has been planned to enable maintenance works like installation and repair of higher diameter valves, electro-mechanical drives, HT pumps, high voltage motors, leakage repairing works on higher diameter pipelines and so on.

Advertisement

The work is to result in one-day water supply disruption in areas of Mukundapur, Ananadapur, Patuli, Garia, Hatgachia, Topsia, Metropolitan, Chinatown, Arupota, Durgapur, Baghajatin, New Garia, Kasba, Haltu, Ramlalbazar, Baishnabghata, Santoshpur, Ajoynagar, Picnic Garden, Panchasayar, Panchannagram, Survey Park and so on. As stated in the notification, residents of the 18 wards would not be able to get water supply during the noon and afternoon hours. Normal water supply will resume from 3 December.