Solo Art Exhibition: ‘The Moving Garden’

Preethi Koduri Grandhi successfully conducted her solo art exhibition.

Her solo art exhibition was named ‘The Moving Garden’ was held at India Habitat Centre (Open Palm Court), Lodhi Road, New Delhi. Started from 21st December (5 pm) to end on 25th December 2021 (11 am to 7 pm daily for rest days). The show will resume at Gallery Sree Arts, Gurugram from 1st January till 31st January 2022.

Colours are powerful tools where the juxtaposition of different images is able to create a new narrative that conjures and conveys messages and emotions.

Preethi’s creativity contains numerous concepts and elements that break boundaries and speak to people. From contemporary nature to colonial pasts, from nature’s bounty to flights of fancy, from travellers’ diaries to a search for peace, the artworks contain an assortment of frames.

Often light-hearted to suggest deeper meanings, they are visually harmonious and thought-provoking.

About the Curator: Jitendra Padam Jain is an art curator. Through his Gallery Sree Arts, he has provided strong support to young and emerging artists in India and overseas.

About the artist: Picasso said, “Art washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life.”

Preethi enjoys and relaxes by involving in art. Art has been her love for more than 15 years.

Though she has been experimenting with different themes, she has a special affinity for flowers. She believes that flowers represent beauty and joy and teach us an important lesson on being unique and living unselfishly. Because as it said “Flowers are the music of the ground. From earth’s lips spoken without sound.”