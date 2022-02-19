Who says women can’t support their families: Meet Preeti Kharade

A strong and resilient Preeti Kharade first moved from Maharashtra to Kolkata after her mother’s death. Besides the responsibility of bringing up her son, Preeti had to look after a 47-year-old sister with special needs.

Beset with financial troubles of all sorts, she began her journey as a door-to-door masseuse to support her son and sister. Nothing was easy at first and she faced multiple challenges. But Preeti was steadfast in her faith and clung to the belief that things would surely turn around one day.

Soon after, a friend introduced Preeti to Urban Company, with an assurance that it would help resolve her financial problems, as well as allow more free time with her sister. This was all the motivation Preeti needed.

From buying an air-conditioner, washing machine and scooter, ever since she joined Urban Company as a spa professional, Preeti’s life and fortunes have changed for the better. In future, Preeti now wants to buy a flat, which she plans to use as an additional source of income.

For Preeti, her family always comes first. A loving mother, she wants to be a pillar of strength for her son, support him in every way and watch him become an Automobile Engineer someday. Also, as a caring sister, she intends to take care of her sibling throughout her life.

Preeti’s Mantra for Success – Hard Work and a Fighting Spirit. In Preeti’s words, “People’s heads turn every time I step out wearing the Urban Company uniform to deliver my services. I get compliments for providing at-home services offered by Urban Company, which fills my heart with pride and happiness.”

This is the story of a battle fought by hundreds and thousands of people every day. Of those who are constantly struggling and going through tough times when the future seems completely bleak.

For all struggling individuals, the golden takeaway is to keep trying and to never give up on their hopes and dreams. Keep fighting and one day, just like Preeti, your life will turn around for the better, too.