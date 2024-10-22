Meenakshi Seshadri advocates equal opportunities for daughters and sons

Beloved actress Meenakshi Seshadri is stepping back into the Bollywood spotlight after a three-decade hiatus. Known for her iconic roles in films like ‘Hero’, ‘Meri Jung’, ‘Ghayal’, and ‘Damini’, Seshadri’s return has generated considerable excitement among her fans and the industry alike.

Recently, Seshadri attended the 18th anniversary celebration of the Beti Foundation, where she shared her insights on the crucial role of education and awareness in fostering a safe environment for women. Speaking with IANS, she passionately emphasized the importance of equality between daughters and sons, urging society to work collectively toward providing a brighter future for all children.

“I want to stress that daughters and sons are equal, and both should have the opportunity for a bright future. This should be our collective effort,” she stated.

Reflecting on her illustrious career, Meenakshi Seshadri expressed gratitude for having been part of films that centered on women and conveyed empowering messages.

“In a society that values education, awareness, and rules, everyone inherently feels safer. My hope is that this awareness and knowledge will spread throughout our society so that we won’t even have to think about keeping our daughters safe; it will happen automatically,” she remarked.

After spending three decades in the United States raising her children and running the Cherish Dance School, Seshadri is enthusiastic about rejoining the entertainment industry. “I want to say that I have returned to India to work in films and rejoin the entertainment industry. You can expect my films to provide clean entertainment,” she explained.

Seshadri acknowledged the diversity within the film industry. She recognized that while some projects may tell different stories, the direction ultimately lies with the audience and filmmakers. “The entertainment world is vast. While some films may have different narratives, it’s on the audience and filmmakers to choose their path,” she noted.

As she embarks on this new chapter, Seshadri expressed her excitement to reconnect with her roots. “Dear fans and well-wishers, after living in America for 30 years, I have returned to Mumbai. I am thrilled to be part of the entertainment industry again as an actress, dancer, singer, and speaker. So, stay tuned for my upcoming projects,” she encouraged.