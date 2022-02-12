RailRestro providing healthy meals for travellers

Travelling is always challenging with a lot of people especially with public transportation as we are conscious of hygiene and healthy and nutritious food.

RailRestro is ensuring health-conscious passengers get their desired meals during rail journeys.

A mother worried about milk for her toddler on a running train or a fitness buff thinking of meeting dietary requirements, RailRestro is there.

Keeping the demands of health-conscious travellers in mind, RailRestro, the official food delivery partner of IRCTC along with its FSSAI-approved partner restaurants — is ensuring delivery of safe, healthy, and hygienic meals on trains with its online train food delivery services.

Be it a short journey or long, they have an option for all both vegetarian and non-vegetarian menu, it offers food which is fresh, tasteful and at a reasonable price.

A traveller looking to satiate the hunger pangs can easily order a sandwich as per the taste like cheese, or vegetable sandwich or a chicken or an egg sandwich is easy to eat. Those looking to avoid those extra calories or high-fat options can choose from a range of healthy snacking options such as dry fruits, juices, boiled eggs, omelettes, soup, salad, oats, upma, poha and many others.

Similarly, for travellers going on a long, overnight journey, looking for healthy lunch or dinner options can easily order a wholesome meal that consists of chapattis, rice, dal, vegetables, salad with options of egg or chicken curry for non-vegetarians.

Besides, delivering tasty, hot food, ordering food online on the train also relieves the travellers from the hassles of carrying food and unpacking at the time of taking a meal. Customers can pick from an array of cuisines which include, North Indian, South Indian, Chinese, Mughlai, Hyderabadi, Continental, Italian, non-vegetarian, vegetarian, and others to list a few.