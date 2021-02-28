The Shipping Corporation of India Ltd. held a press conference on 25th February 2021 on the 2nd Edition of the Maritime India Summit 2021 (MIS 2021) – a virtual 3-day event, being organized by the Ministry of Shipping Ports and Waterways from 2nd to 4th March 2021.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate the MIS summit on 2nd March 2021 where participation of delegates from across the globe is expected, with the association of 24 partner countries and more than 400 projects shall be showcased to promote the spirit of “Atma Nirbhar Bharat”.

Particulars relating to the Virtual Summit-cum-Exhibition and the sessions that would be showcased were disseminated to the press fraternity by way of a video film, followed by a presentation and showcasing the MIS 2021brochure and the unveiling of the digital brochure for the Breakout Session 3 was also done during the conference.

The participants were also intimated about the Breakout 3 session on the topic – “Opportunities in Maritime Financing and Insurance” scheduled on 3rd March 2021, 1100 Hrs to 1230 Hrs IST, being convened by HK Joshi, C&MD, SCI, and SDCL and NMPT.

Session details were shared that aimed to highlight the high investment potential of the Indian Maritime Sector, in line with the Govt of India’s Maritime Vision 2030 and would cover the key trends and developments in Maritime Banking & Financial Services, Financing of ports, port terminal & port-based industries, Financing of coastal, inland waterways & allied infrastructure as well as the Challenges & Solution related to Ship Financing & Revival of Indian shipbuilding sector.

The session would be followed by a panel discussion by various Industry stalwarts on how India could be moulded as a Reinsurance Hub.