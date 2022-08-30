‘Photography Exhibition’ at Lalit Kala Akademi commemorate 75 years of Independence

Lalit Kala Akademi, on the occasion of World Photography Day, August 19th, organized a ‘Photography Exhibition’ in the galleries of Lalit Kala Akademi, New Delhi recently as part of the celebration of 75 years of India’s Independence.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Ace lensman Padma Shree, and Shree Raghu Rai in the presence of the Chairman of Lalit Kala Akademi Smt. Uma Nanduri.

Photography exhibition themed on India’s freedom struggle and culture, Forts, Mountain, Ancient temples & Heritage sites of India, officials said.

A total of 1603 entries from 423 Artists were received from all over the country for the photography exhibition. Out of those the jury selected 135 photographs for display in the exhibition.

To celebrate 75 years of Indian Independence, the Akademi has organized various events and activities such as camps, exhibitions, lectures, workshops, seminars, etc. under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, it said.

Shri Raghu Rai on this occasion said that this exhibition came at a very good time when we are celebrating 75 years of Independence. He also praised the selection of photographs taken for the exhibition.

Ms. Rimita Bhowal, a Conservation Architect with a deep passion for photography whose photograph is selected among others told The Statesman she has grown up watching her father with the same passion and enthusiasm for photography in Delhi and used to travel a lot which gave her the opportunity to work on her photography skills.

Talking about the importance of photography and its impact on human history over the decades she said that it is not only more than an art form, but a vital tool for documenting and preserving the culture and our traditions. Through photography, valuable moments were captured and treasured.

Her photograph titled “Chote Batashewala Mahal” on display is one of the nine Mughal-era structures that stand within Sunder Nursery in New Delhi.

One of the façades has been restored but the remainder is a pile of rubble. She said that the contrast of the new conservation works done on the structure and its ruins bring out its elegance. The trees around the structure have been used to frame the structure in the center.

She informed the archival research that the building is described as “…standing on a platform some three feet high. It consisted of a central octagonal chamber, with a surrounding arcade containing an arched opening on each of the eight sides. The central apartment was provided with four doorways, three of which were closed by stone jaali screens.

The domed ceiling of the central chamber, as well as the walls inside, is ornamented by floral and geometrical patterns intermingled with Quranic inscriptions in incised plaster”. She also stressed the need to take up this art in a serious manner, to promote the rich culture and heritage of our people.

Further, she appreciated the contribution of the Lalit Kala Akademi which has been promoting and encouraging art and artists in the fields of painting, graphics, ceramics, sculpture, photography, etc. for over the last seven decades.