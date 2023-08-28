Lalit Kala Akademi Honors 20 Artists at National Exhibition of Art

Actor Manoj Joshi inaugurated the 63rd National Exhibition of Art (NEA) at the Kamani Auditorium today. The exhibition features the works of twenty National Award-winning artists, each of whom received a cash prize of two lakhs rupees.

Commending the transformative impact of the Lalit Kala Akademi on the Indian art scene, Manoj Joshi expressed his satisfaction and extended congratulations to the participants and awardees of the 63rd National Exhibition of Art. He observed that contemporary visual art serves as a convergence point for diverse creative streams and materials. He highlighted the ongoing innovation among today’s artists as they experiment with novel mediums and materials.

Sharing his perspective, Prof. V. Nagdas, the Chairman of Lalit Kala Akademi, stressed the role of art as a form of subtle diplomacy. He conveyed the Akademi’s aspiration to employ art as a vehicle for promoting a message of global peace and harmony.

Chandraprakash Dwivedi, a seasoned actor, graced the occasion as the guest of honor and emphasized that a genuine artist embarks on a lifelong journey filled with challenges, always in pursuit of significance.

Among the honored artists are Abhipsa Pradhan from Delhi, Anamika Singh from Uttar Pradesh, Somen Debnath from Tripura, and others.

Every year, the Lalit Kala Akademi recognizes artists from across the nation. Subsequently showcasing their creations at the National Exhibition of Art.