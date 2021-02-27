ITS officers celebrated the silver jubilee reunion of the 1994 batch on 26th February.

Over 20 officers had come to attend the reunion at Indian Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, New Delhi. Other officers celebrated it at different places as well like Bangaluru and Udaipur.

AS Meena, Ex-President and Ex-General Secretary of ITS Association told that many of them had come with their spouses and children. Besides the telecom field, officers either had worked or are working on deputation in different ministries like Agriculture, Corporate Affairs, Environment& Forest, Home Affairs, Minority Affairs etc. and also in important organisations like UPSC, CVC, Election commission, NPPA, UID and various state governments.

Amongst a lot of many activities, the officers shared their service experiences. Some of them were meeting each other after a long gap. During the silver jubilee reunion, a two-minute silence had been held in remembrance of their batch mate Late MR Ambe who lost his life in Manipur 20 years ago.