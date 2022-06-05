All About National Parents’ Day

National Parents’ Day honours all parents on the fourth Sunday in July. Parents are the epitome of selfless love and unflinching commitment, and always put their children before themselves.

The aim of National Parents’ Day is to promote responsible parenting and encourage positive reinforcement by parents for children. It goes the other way as well, as the day also celebrates the sacrifices of parents and the unparalleled bond of love between parents and their children.

National Parents’ Day is observed every year on the fourth Sunday of July.

How did it start?

It all started in the United States in 1994 when former President Bill Clinton signed a Congressional resolution and established National Parents’ Day into law. The first Parents’ Day was celebrated the next year, on July 28, 1995. According to the National Archives website, this day was also marked by the first National Parents of the Year Award, which was handed over by Mr Clinton himself.

The Parents’ Day Council essentially promotes the holiday through ceremonies. An example is the Parents of the Year award, which honours those who set an outstanding standard for positive parenthood at local, state, and national levels.

NATIONAL PARENTS’ DAY TRADITIONS

Just like Mothers’ Day and Fathers’ Day, Parents’ Day is another time of the year when cards, presents, flowers, food hampers, and cakes are gifted to parents or other people who serve as parental figures in our lives. A popular tradition is to have family dinners or lunches.

Special announcements are made locally for exemplary parental figures at church services and community events. A recent addition to the annual traditions for National Parents’ Day is the hosting of rallies and proclamations, which involve organizations like the United Civil Rights Councils of America.