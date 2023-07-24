5 audiobooks and podcasts to mark National Parents’ Day 2023

As National Parents’ Day draws near, it’s time to celebrate our real-life superheroes who taught us to fly even before we knew how to walk! This July 23, let’s cherish the guiding light of our lives with a curated list of these Audible titles that beautifully capture the essence of parenthood and offer parenting tips for the new ones embarking on the journey, reminding us of the magic woven by their love.

Ahimsa

Written by: Supriya Kelkar; Narrated by: Zehra Jane Naqvi

‘Ahimsa’ unfolds during India’s struggle for independence, centering around 10-year-old Anjali and her mother’s profound journey. When her mother responds to Mahatma Gandhi’s call to join the freedom movement, Anjali witnesses the sacrifices of parenthood and embraces the values of non-violent resistance, compassion, and inclusivity. When her mother is jailed, Anjali steps up, continuing her legacy and contributing to India’s fight for freedom. This poignant audiobook celebrates the unwavering love and transformative power of parenthood amidst a momentous chapter in Indian history, drawing inspiration from the real-life experiences of the author’s great-grandmother.

Love a Little Stronger

Written by: Preeti Shenoy; Narrated by: Priyanka Rajpal

This audiobook is a delightful collection of true anecdotes. Written with a style that has engrossed readers worldwide, it strikes a chord with anyone who has experienced the joys and challenges of raising children or hold dear memories of their own youth. ‘Love a Little Stronger ‘ reminds us to cherish life’s smallest moments and love with greater strength, making it a must-read for parents and anyone touched by the magic of childhood.

Queen of Dreams

Written by: Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni; Narrated by: Deepti Gupta

‘Queen of Dreams,’ is a story of mothers and daughters, their love and cultural identity. It is the tale of Rakhi, a talented painter and devoted single mother who juggles a creative block, raising her daughter by herself, and saving the Berkeley teahouse that she co-owns with her best friend, Belle. A national tragedy turns her world upside down, and Rakhi loses her mother in a car accident. Tune into Audible and listen to this touching story that explores the complexities of love, and loss, leaving you captivated by the extraordinary journey of a woman unearthing the secrets that shaped her identity as she embarks on the path to confront her fears.

Active Parenting

Written by: RamG Vallath; Narrated by: Sanyam Sharma

Here’s to embarking on a parenting adventure like never before. In this audiobook, join Ramgopal Vallath, as he helps you discover the secret to unlocking your child’s full potential and nurturing their unique abilities. With inspiring stories from his own upbringing and encounters with countless parents, you’ll gain invaluable insights and common guidelines to conquer any challenge that comes your way. With expert advice and touching anecdotes, you’ll be well-equipped to navigate this thrilling roller coaster ride of parenthood!

Pumped Up Parenting | The Best Advice that NO ONE ELSE GIVES YOU about Raising Kids in Today’s World

Written by: Celia Kibler

Buckle up, parents! Being a mom or dad is no easy feat; it’s an exhilarating adventure filled with questions, mysteries, and unexpected twists, but fear not when the ‘Pumped up Parenting’ podcast is here. Led by Celia Kibler, a family and relationship-empowerment coach, this podcast spills the beans on everything you need to know about parenting, even the stuff you didn’t know you needed to know! So tune in to Audible and get ready to laugh, learn, and embrace the incredible rollercoaster ride of parenthood with Celia and her expert squad.