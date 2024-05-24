National Book Trust offers 15-day summer camp

The National Book Trust, India (NBT) is offering a unique and invaluable experience for children through its ongoing 15-day summer camp. The camp also includes comprehensive career counseling sessions for the students.

Renowned career counselor Dr Shruti Jain was also engaged at the camp with over 100 children aged 9 to 14, answering their career-oriented questions and providing guidance on building successful futures in their chosen fields.

She highlighted various career-oriented courses such as Actuary, Environmental Science, User Interface (UX) Design, Banking, Software Engineering, Epidemiology, and E-commerce, reflecting current industry demands.

The session was highly informative, helping children understand the necessary preparations and pathways to pursue these careers.

Apart from the counseling sessions, at the capm, older children have the opportunity to participate in diverse workshops covering Art and Craft, Creative Writing, Theater, Calligraphy, Subject-wise Discussions, Storytelling Techniques, Understanding Science, Astronomy, Mapology Games, Vedic Mathematics, and more.

These activities aim to develop both vocational skills and academic knowledge.

The NBT Summer Camp will run until 3 June, and is a free initiative designed to foster creativity and vocational skills among children.

The camp is divided into two groups: children aged 5 to 8, who are engaging in playful and creative activities with renowned artists, writers, and storytellers, and children aged 9 to 14, who are participating in interactive and skill-building workshops.

On the day of conclusion, a special interaction session will be organised where children will meet authors selected under the Prime Minister’s Youth Mentorship Program.

Parents interested in enrolling their children can register offline by visiting the National Book Trust, India’s headquarters in Vasant Kunj.