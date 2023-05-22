IIIT-Delhi to host four-week summer camp for govt school students

The Delhi government is organising a special summer camp for the city’s government school students at Indraprastha Institute of Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) from May 23 to June 18. The camp has been held at the institute every year since 2016.

This is the seventh year when the special summer camp is being held at IIIT-Delhi. This year, nearly 250 children from schools in Kalkaji, Harkesh Nagar, Tughlakabad, and other areas participate in the camp this year. The camp was inaugurated by Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Monday.

In her address to the children, Atishi said, “This special summer camp is going to be an exciting journey for the students. Right from day one, they will learn something new every day. They will learn to work in teams and respect each other. What they learn here will help them tackle the challenges of everyday life and give them the confidence to utilize their skills for self-improvement.”

She highlighted that the camp is part of the vision of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Under his guidance, IIIT-Delhi has been organising this summer camp since 2016. The camp aims to send out a message to the children that education is not confined to the classroom and textbooks, but to explore the world outside and learn new things.

Lauding the efforts of IIIT-Delhi for organising this camp, Atishi said through its special summer camp, the Delhi government is creating a unique environment for learning and skill development for the students of government schools. IIIT-Delhi has not only focused on enhancing the children’s skills but has also provided guidance regarding their career paths through this camp, she said.

Children will get the opportunity to learn subjects like Applied Science, Art, Sports, Life Skills, and more, along with having fun, Atishi said, adding that this special summer camp will empower students to learn and grow during vacation breaks.

Students from the Delhi government schools like GBSSS Harkesh Nagar and GBSSS Kalkaji are participating in this four-week-long special summer camp, taking place from May 23 to June 18.

Activities at the special summer camp include upskilling in various subjects such as science, mathematics, entrepreneurship, life skills, professional development, and communication. Additionally, students will have the opportunity to participate in activities such as theater, art and craft, marketing, and more.

New activities at Special Summer Camp this year include Applied Science, Astronomy and Analytical Reasoning.

Applied Science: This year’s module will focus on the application of scientific facts and concepts, aiming to develop critical and creative scientific thinking in students. Practical sessions will be organized in EC labs to provide hands-on experience.

Astronomy: Astronomy has been included in this year’s summer camp to make it interesting for students. The concepts will be covered in a highly engaging manner to captivate the students’ interest. Topics such as the solar system, galaxies, and astronomical phenomena, including black holes, will be explored.

Analytical Reasoning: This module has also been included in the summer camp this year. It teaches students to break down complex problems into smaller parts and solve them. Through this module, students will develop the ability to think critically and identify patterns, connections, and relationships among various pieces of information. These skills will assist students in problem-solving across various fields such as science, engineering, and other areas.