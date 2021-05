A Udaipur-based NGO is offering Corona Medicine Kit which will be given to COVID-19 patients for free, according to a statement.

Narayan Seva Sansthan has launched an NSS medicine corona medicine kit that will be given to all patients who would contact them with their lab certificates and prescriptions, the NGO has said in a statement.

The NGO’s corona kit includes medicines such as Paracetamol, Doxy Capsule, Vitamin and Zinc tablets, Zithromycin, and Ivermectin, among others.