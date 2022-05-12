“The Layers of my Soul” showcase merging and juxtaposition of colours and lines

Gallery Sree Arts a Delhi-based art gallery has recently organized a meaningful and beautiful Art Exhibition. This exhibition showcases artworks by Ekta Jain. The theme for the Art Exhibition “The Layers of my Soul” is curated by Jitendra Padam Jain.

The artwork is reduced or extended to lines and measurements, circles and enlightenment of mind, vertical columns, and angular forms/relational idea of a flower or a straight line dealing with congestion of urban cemented structure where you may be lost!

The real riot is the merging and juxtaposition of colors and lines crisscrossing creating harmony. There is a penchant for understating the disturbing perspective or the one with a light color, unlike the evening or early morning sky, behind an array of never-ending passionate buildings that forces an onlooker to search for a city’s verve. The mind may wander behind the buildings to look for meditation of an architect before he picks up his pencil for social construction.

The exhibition is till the 16th of May from 11 am – 7 pm daily at India Habitat Centre (Visual Arts Gallery), Lodhi Road, New Delhi.

Here are some of the pictures from the show “The Layers of my Soul”