International Youth Day: Creating World for all Ages

International Youth Day is observed around the globe on the 12th of August 2022 to cherish today’s youth’s contribution to society’s development. It also aims to bring issues of youth to the international community.

This Day adds special to the Indian Community as Indian Contingent has Performed at an utmost place in Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Observing the day, Various events across the globe are organized.

This year’s International Youth Day theme is Intergenerational Solidarity: Creating a World for All Ages. International Youth Day 2022 aims to amplify the message that action is needed across all generations to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and leave no one behind.

In 1991, The Young people gathered in Vienna, Austria, for the first session of the World Youth Forum of the United Nations System had proposed the idea for International Youth Day.

The World Forum recommended that an International Youth Day be declared, especially for fund-raising and promotional purposes, to support the United Nations Youth Fund in partnership with youth organizations. The 1st International Youth Day was celebrated in 1999.

United Nations has organized multiple events across the globe to celebrate the day.

A variety of exciting activations and engagements are also scheduled by the UN throughout the month of August:

Share the suite of new social media assets: Check out our full social media toolkit for International Youth Day 2022.

Participate in the “Celebrating Young Leaders” video challenge: Join the conversation on Instagram Reels and TikTok .

Follow our Instagram Live: Join the Envoy on Youth (@unyouthenvoy) and Follow live on 11 August at 3:00 pm PDT/6:00 pm EDT

Tune in to our BBC World: Africa in Focus segment: The Envoy on Youth will join BBC World to host a portion of their Africa in Focus radio segment on the occasion of International Youth Day. Follow live on 12 August at 1:00 pm EDT/6:00 pm BST.

United Nations took to its Twitter handle on 12th August and twitted “We need people of all ages, young and old alike, to join forces to build a better world for all.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wishes the people on International Youth Day, he took to his Twitter Handle and added, “On the occasion of ‘International Youth Day, let us take a pledge that we will work together to give education, employment, and a better future to the youth of the country.”

“Our youth will take the country forward on the strength of their talent and ability and one day will make India the number-1 one country in the world.”

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia also tweets regarding International Youth Day, “The country is from the youth, the future is from the youth. The foundation of a golden India is an educated, skilled and capable youth.

On World Youth Day, Delhi Government reiterates its resolve to give a better tomorrow by empowering youth with education, skills, and employment. Nation building and true patriotism is the progress of youth.”