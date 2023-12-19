Youth missing: Jalandhar family leaves for UK to ascertain their son’s whereabouts

The family of Gurashman Singh Bhatia, an Indian student at Loughborough University in the United Kingdom, who had reportedly vanished from East London on December 15, has moved to the UK.

The young man is from Jalandhar’s Model Town. The family, anxious, has moved to London. Sirsa said Bhatia was last seen in East London’s Canary Wharf and asked Loughborough University and the Indian High Commission to look for him.

The following numbers have been requested for anyone with information: +917841000005 or +447387431258.

A two-year UK residency permit was granted to Bhatia; it was good until June 2, 2024.

According to its website, Loughborough University, which is situated in Leicestershire, England, has about 18,000 international students from over 130 countries.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, a prominent member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, used X to request help from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. As per Sirsa’s post, Bhatia was last seen in Canary Wharf on December 15, and it is unclear where he is now.