For the first time since independence, the turnover of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has crossed Rs 1.34 lakh crore. This is the result of the KVIC’s projection of a lofty image of India in front of the world by taking the ‘Self-reliant India campaign’ to new heights.

In the last nine years after of the Modi Government, there has been an unprecedented increase of 332 per cent in the sale of indigenous Khadi products made by artisans in rural areas. In the financial year 2013-14, the turnover of Khadi and Village Industries products was Rs 31,154 crore while during 2022-23 it increased to the highest level of Rs 1,34,630 crore.

In the process, the KVIC has set a new milestone by creating 9,54,899 new jobs in rural areas.

Khadi and Village Industries Commission Chairman Manoj Kumar has given the credit for this achievement to the ‘Brand Shakti’ of Prime Minister Modi and the hard work of artisans working in remote villages of the country.

Manoj Kumar said that Prime Minister Modi promoted Khadi from every platform in the country and abroad, due to which today Khadi has reached a new peak of popularity. Today Khadi products are counted among the most trusted brands in the world.

During the financial years, 2013-14 to 2022-23, when the production of Khadi and Village Industries products increased by 268 per cent, the sales touched the figure of 332 per cent, breaking all records. This is the proof of the fact that the trust of the people of the country has increased in ‘Make in India’, ‘Vocal for local’ and ‘Swadeshi products’.

During the nine-year tenure of the Modi Government, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission has established nine records which have given new life to Khadi.

The sale of KVIC’s flagship ‘Khadi Bhawan’ at Connaught Place, New Delhi broke all previous records on 2 October 2022. On an appeal of the prime minister, Khadi lovers made a new record by buying Khadi and village industry products worth Rs 1.34 crore for the first time in a day.

The Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Program-PMEGP has set a new record in connecting the youth of the country with Modi’s Swadeshi campaign. This scheme fulfills the PM’s dream of ‘becoming a job provider rather than a job seeker’. Apart from the distribution a token subsidy of Rs 21870.18 crore from the year 2008-09 to the year 2022-23, 8.69 lakh, projects have been established this year, providing employment opportunities to 73.67 lakh people.

Not only this, more than 80 per cent units are set up in rural areas, out of which more than 50 per cent units are headed by SC, ST and women entrepreneurs. Not only this, more than 14 per cent units have been set up in aspirational districts. During the year 2022-23, the achievement was 85167 units in which 9.37 lakh employment opportunities were created.

Manoj said that there has been an unprecedented increase in the production of Khadi and village industry products.

While the production of Khadi and Village Industries products was Rs 26,109 crore in the financial year 2013-14, in the financial year 2022-23 it has increased by 268 percent to reach Rs 95957 crore.

Khadi and Village Industries products have created new records every year in terms of sales with the sales recording Rs 31,154 crore in the financial year 2013-14, with an unprecedented growth of 332 percent, it reached Rs 1,34,630 crore in the financial year 2022-23, which has been the highest ever.

He said in the last nine years, there has been an unprecedented increase in the production of Khadi clothes. While the production of Khadi clothing was Rs 811 crore in FY 2013-14, it has grown by 260 per cent to reach Rs 2916 crore in FY 2022-23, which is the best ever. In the financial year 2013-14, its sales were only Rs 1081 crore. But in 2022-23, it increased by 450 percent to reach Rs 5943 crore.

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission has also set a record in providing employment opportunities in rural areas. The cumulative employment was 13,038,444 in the financial year 2013-14, which reached to 17,716,288 in 2022-23 with a 36 per cent increase. Similarly, where 5,62,521 new jobs were created in the financial year 2013-14, which increased by 70 per cent to 9,54,899 in the financial year 2022-23.

Manoj said that the Khadi workers associated with the Khadi sector are also getting the benefit of the increase in the production and sale of Khadi clothes. Since 2014, their remuneration has increased by more than 150 per cent. Recently, the remuneration of Khadi artisans has been increased by more than 33 per cent with effect from April 1, 2023.

He said that there are many plans for the future regarding Khadi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mentioned this Have done in the matter of. Lotus silk is being prepared from lotus flower in Manipur, soon.Khadi and its products of village industry will be brought in the market. Creating new fashionable Khadi through CoEK – of the country’s young generationThe attachment towards Khadi has increased. Khadi now to be prepared according to Youngistan There is preparation. For this the help of NIFT and CoEK will be taken. Country and world new fashion designers