Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 4

Let’s know what astrology and the planets have in store for people born under different sun signs. Astrology reveals the effect of planets today.

Aries: Sharing happiness with others will be beneficial. Financial conditions will strengthen. Chances of getting lent money back. You should spend your spare time enjoying the company of children. Business and education benefit some. Someone from your past may contact you. Frustration will increase between you and your love partner due to the lack of time.

Taurus: Trips and get-togethers will keep you relaxed. Chances of unexpected gains. Partner would be supportive and helpful. If you are considering a new business partnership, know all aspects before taking any decision. You can spend sleeping at home. Add some excitement to married life to stop it from becoming boring.

Gemini: Dormant problems may cause mental pressure. Avoid spending too much time and money on entertainment. Someone you live with may be irritated with your recent activity. The erratic behaviour of your partner may irritate you. Things will be nice at work. Your mood will stay good. You will get free time after a hectic schedule. Your spouse might affect your reputation.

Cancer: You will realise your potential and boost your confidence. You will put your step in the right direction. You will surely achieve a milestone today. This is the day when you will get relaxed in the company of your sweetheart. You will find a solution to the monetary crisis. You will remain busy shopping in the evening. You will gain popularity among friends and office circles for your charming personality. This will easily attract members of the opposite gender. You will spend a romantic evening with your spouse.

Leo: You will be confused and in a state of worrying about something. It is advisable that you should handle things tactfully and with diplomacy. Don’t lose your control. Practice Yoga or meditation for peace of mind. Your proposal for love may be turned down. You need to keep patience and move forward. Your colleagues will understand you better at the workplace. You have been suffering from stress in married life. But, today spouse will turn friend and will give you pleasure. Trust your wife, she is the pillar of your family.

Virgo: You will feel restless and impatient. Draw boundaries with people who want to cross their limits. Avoid travelling as there will be health issues today. Speak softly to elderly people and mind your words as it may hurt their sentiments. Wedding bells for some of this zodiac sign. Some may find their partner for romance. Your plan to spend time with family will fail to die to some important work. Spouse will make today as your day. You will spend a wonderful day with your spouse and children at home.

Libra: If you are suffering from illness for a long, you might recover today. An old friend can ask you for financial help today. However, your assistance can weaken your financial conditions. Control your tongue as it could hurt the sentiments of your grandparents. It is better to remain silent than waste your time babbling. Remember we give meaning to life through sensible activities. Let them feel you care for them. Romantic encounters is highly exciting but will not last long. Do not sign any business/legal document without reading between the lines. If you think that it is right for you to spend more time than necessary with friends, then you are wrong. By doing this, you will face difficulties in the coming time. You might have a serious argument with your spouse today.

Scorpio: Elderly people of this zodiac sign need to put their extra energy into positive use to reap good benefits. Long-pending arrears and dues will finally be recovered. Small children keep you busy and bring you joy. Love is in the air for you. Just look around, everything is pink. Keep your emotions under control when negotiating a major business deal. You can watch a movie in your spare time.

Sagittarius: Be strong and bold. Take quick decisions and be prepared to live with the results. Today, your parents may become worried because of your extravagant lifestyle and spending, and therefore you may have to fall prey to their anger. The problems of a friend could make you feel bad and worried. In the busy streets, you will realize that you are the luckiest because your sweetheart is the best. Today is a day for high performance and high profile. You have to learn to give time to relationships and people in your life you value the most.

Aquarius: Your impolite behavior may hamper your marital bliss. Investing in stocks and mutual funds may bring you financial gains. Sometimes you need to enjoy the present without caring for the future. Someone at work may try to disrupt your plans.

Pisces: You may remain stress-free today. Long pending dues may finally be recovered. You must give top priority to family issues if any. A sudden romantic encounter may confuse you. Your sense of humor may turn out to be your greatest asset. Frustration may increase between you and your partner due to a lack of time.