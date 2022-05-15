Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 15

Let’s know what astrology and the planets have in store for people born under different sun signs. Astrology reveals the effect of planets today.

Aries

Today you will have ample time to do things to improve your health and looks You need to accumulate your money and know when and where to spend it wisely, otherwise you will have to repent in the coming time. Someone you live with will be highly irritated with your recent actions today. It will be very hard to stay away from your lover. Today, you may get some bad news from your in-laws’ side, which can make you sad. As a result, you may spend a lot of time just thinking. You might have an argument with your spouse during the day, but it will be settled down while having dinner today. You can get your loaned money back from a debtor, which will solve some of your financial problems.

Taurus

Avoid overeating and keep a check on your weight. A new financial deal will get finalized and fresh money rolls in. Domestic work keeps you busy most of the time. Brighten the day of your lover with a lovely smile. The natives of this zodiac sign can watch a movie or match at home with their siblings today. By doing this, love will increase among you people. It might become the best eve of your life with your spouse today. Today you will understand that your loved ones are your constant source of happiness and joy.

Gemini

You will have an abundance of energy- but work pressure seems to get you irritated. If you are a student and want to study abroad, then a financial crisis at home can upset you today. Your interference in your wife’s affairs could make her frenzy. Take her permission to avoid temper flare-ups. You can easily avoid the problem. You would spread love pollution today. You can watch a movie in your spare time. However, you’ll feel like you have wasted your time by watching this movie as you won’t like it. Your partner might do something fabulous unintentionally, which will be really unforgettable. Your simple behaviour helps to sustain simplicity in life. You need to remember this saying and follow what’s needed to make your life better.

Cancer

Today you are under a magic spell of hope. Today, you can take some important decisions to strengthen your business, for which someone close to you can help financially. Get everybody to your big party-You’ll have that extra bit of energy today which will make you organize events for your group. Romance is on the card but sensual feelings may erupt which would spoil your relationship. Take advantage of your enormous confidence and go out and make some new contacts and friends. Things might go out of your control in your married life today. If you do not have much to do today, you may invest your time in repairing things at your home.

Leo

Health needs care. Today, you can come across a person at a party who can give you some important advice to strengthen your economic side. Children could disappoint as they fail to live up to your expectations. You need to encourage them to see your dream fulfilling. Quite complicated life for romance today. Those who were very busy for the last few days will finally get to enjoy their own time. Your spouse might deny satisfying your needs today, which will eventually make you feel frustrated. It obviously feels a bit frustrating when your family members force you to do something or the other during the weekend. Though, avoiding getting angry is in your interest.

Virgo

Your strong resilience and fearlessness will tremendously enhance the power of mental faculties. Keep this momentum going so that it would encourage you to keep any situation under control. You should value time and money or else the upcoming time will be full of troubles and challenges. Your careless attitude will make parents worry. You need to take them in confidence before starting any new project. Time, work, money, friends, family, and relatives; are all on one side, and you with your partner will be on the other side today, all into each other. Today, you will be able to spend time with your lover and put forward your feelings in front of him/her. You will find your life partner becoming more caring toward you today. Today, you can realize that good friend never leave your side.

Libra

Attend some social gatherings to change your mood. New contracts might look lucrative but will not bring gains as desired- Do not make hasty decisions when it comes to investing money. Grandchildren would be a source of immense pleasure. Behave properly while going out with your mate. Your flair to convince others will pay rich dividends. Your spouse might fight with you because you might forget to share something with him/her today. When you spend a bit more time with your family than usual, there is always a possibility of some friction arising. Try to avoid this friction today.

Scorpio

Elders need to put their extra energy into positive use to reap good benefits. Use your innovative idea to make some extra money. Someone you live with will be annoyed if you have been ignoring your household duties. Your beloved will seek commitment- Do not make promises that you will find difficult to keep. A sparkling laughter-filled day when most things proceed as you desire. Today, you will forget all the sad memories about your married life and cherish the wonderful present. You can talk to someone close to you on the phone for a long time during the night today, and discuss the things going on in your life.

Sagittarius

Make your life more sublime to enjoy the richer grandeur of infinite life. The absence of worry is the first step in this direction. You could find yourself in an exciting new situation-which will also bring you financial gains. A dispute is likely to occur between family members regarding money matters. You should advise all family members to be clear about finances and cash flow. Don’t bend to the unnecessary demands of your love. You can take out time for yourself from your packed schedule and go out with your life partner. However, there can be small conflicts between you two during this time. Differences of view might create an argument between you and your partner today. Our thoughts create our world – read a thought-provoking book and improve your power of thinking.

Capricorn

Health will be perfect despite a hectic day. You need to talk to your family members today regarding money investment and savings. Their advice will prove to be helpful in improving your financial situation. You will upset your spouse if you spend money on things that you don’t immediately require. Likely to experience a different kind of romance. If travelling makes sure you carry all-important documents. Your spouse will give you ample time to listen to your heart out. There is no other feeling bigger than love. Hence, you should say something that can build your beloved’s confidence in you and take your love to new heights.

Aquarius

You need to exhibit extreme courage and strength as you face some traumas. You could easily overcome these with your optimistic attitude. Those who were unnecessarily spending money till now will understand how hard it is to earn and save money, as sudden requirements amidst financial scarcity will arise. You can expect problems at home- if you do not spend time with family members. Your beloved will do things to keep you happy. Today, you’ll plan to reorganize your house and clean the mess, but will not get any free time today. Do you think that married life is all about compromises? If yes, you will know today that it’s the best thing ever happened to you. Our thoughts create our world – read a thought-provoking book and improve your power of thinking.

Pisces

Chances of your aspiration and ambition being affected by fear are high on the card. You need some proper advice to tackle this. Profits in business can bring joy to the faces of many traders and businessmen today. Family responsibilities will mount- bringing tension to your mind. Change your nature of keep falling in love every day. Nothing is impossible as long as there’s a will to overcome it. A person might take too much interest in your spouse today, but you will realize at the end of the day that there is nothing wrong going on. Today, your mind will remain inclined to religious works, which will offer you mental peace.