Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 3

Let’s know what astrology and the planets have in store for people born under different sun signs. Astrology reveals the effect of planets today.

Aries

You are likely to enjoy some sporting activity which will maintain your physical fitness. Those who are married may have to spend a lot of money on the education of their children today. Friends will be more supportive than what you might expect. It is not right to show off your love in every situation. Sometimes, it can spoil your relationship instead of improving it. Journey undertaken for better career prospects may materialise. Take your parental permission before doing so otherwise they may object later on. You will endlessly plan to rejuvenate your body and become fit. But just like the rest of the days, you’ll fail to execute it. Bad health of a child or any elder citizen at your place might give you tensions which will directly affect your married life.

Taurus

Today you feel relaxed and in the right mood to enjoy. Control your tendency to live for the day and to spend too much time and money on entertainment. Some of you are likely to purchase jewelry or a home appliance. Travel will promote romantic connection. Don’t let pride come in the way of making decisions- listen to what subordinates have to say. Shopping and other activities will keep you busy most of the day. Your spouse will push the rewind button of those early-stage love and romance today.

Gemini

Motivate yourself to be more optimistic. It increases confidence and flexibility but at the same time prepares it to leave negative emotions like fear hatred jealousy revenge. It’s another high-energy day and unexpected gains are foreseen. Guests crowd your house for a pleasant and wonderful evening. Exciting day as you receive gifts/presents from your beloved. You have done your work well- and now it’s time to collect the benefits that comes your way. It is okay to complete every task on time, as it gives you room for yourself at the end of the day. Procrastinating every now and then only adds to the burden. Your life partner will put a lot many effort today for you to make you the happiest.

Cancer

You should spend your extra time pursuing your hobbies or doing things that you enjoy the most. Well-established and known businessmen of this zodiac sign are required to invest their money very thoughtfully today. Your achievement will lift the spirits of your family members as you add a new jewel to your reputation. Strive hard to make yourself a role model for others. Plan something special for the evening and try to make it as romantic as possible. Businessmen should not share intimate details about their business proposals and plans with anyone as much as possible. If you do this, then you may get into a lot of trouble. Stay away from gossip and rumours. If you were craving the love of your spouse, the day will bless you.

Leo

Harboring ill will against others will give mental tension. You should avoid these kinds of thoughts as these are life wasters and kill your efficiency. Financial hassles seem to get over as your parents extend support. Minor changes around the house will be undertaken to improve the look of it. You need to spend time with your beloved to know and understand each other better. Associate today with experienced people and learn from what they have to say. Today, you can sit with your family members and talk about many important issues in life. Your words may be bothersome for your family, but you will be able to derive a solution. Some think that married life is mostly about fights and sex, but today everything will be serene.

Virgo

Today, your health is expected to be healthy. Due to your good health, you can plan to play with your friends today. A friend of yours can ask you to lend a big amount today. You helping him out can financially cripple you. Your excessive energy and tremendous enthusiasm will bring favorable results and ease domestic tensions Be careful as someone could try to tarnish your image. Keep a vigil in the business to save yourself from cheating. Don’t be eager to let others know how you feel today. Today, expenses might harm your relationship with your life partner.

Libra

Your hope will bloom like a rich delicate fragrant and dazzling flower. Due to the placement of the Moon, your money can be spent on unnecessary things. If you wish to accumulate wealth, then talk to your spouse or parents about it. Your partner would be supportive and helpful. Personal affairs will be under control. If you should be going on a day’s leave then do not worry- as things will run smoothly in your absence- If- for some strange reason- there’s a problem- you’ll fix it easily when you return. In today’s busy lifestyle, it gets difficult to find time for yourself. But today is your lucky day, as you will have plenty of time for yourself. Your spouse will show his/her angelic side to you today.

Scorpio

Health remains perfect. Control your expenses and try not to be too lavish in your spending today. Unexpected responsibilities will disrupt your day’s plan-You will find yourself doing much for others and less for yourself. A marriage proposal as your love life may turn into life long bond. Concentrate on your work and stay clear of emotional confrontations. Rituals/hawans/auspicious ceremonies will be performed at home. With just a little effort, the day might become the best day of your married life.

Sagittarius

Mold your thoughts to some positive thinking as you fight the fearsome monster of fear otherwise you would become the passive and unrelenting victim of this archdemon. Visiting the house of close relatives can add to your financial troubles. Friends and family members provide you with assistance and love. Your day to day will be immersed in the colors of love, but you can argue with your beloved over something old during the night. If you consider applying for a job overseas- then today seems to be a lucky day. In your free time today, you can play any game. However, there is a possibility of an accident taking place, which is why you must remain alert all the time. After a long time, you will get ample time to spend with your life partner.

Capricorn

Do not shout for the sake of your health. Profits in business can bring joy to the faces of many traders and businessmen today. A day when someone who had possessed ill feelings for you will try to clear the matter and make it up to you. Be careful your romantic partner may flatter you- don’t leave me alone in this lonely world. Good day for businessmen. A sudden trip undertaken for business purpose will yield positive results. Travel undertaken for business purposes will prove to be beneficial in the long run. With just little effort, the day might become the best day of your married life.

Aquarius

Health will remain fine despite a busy schedule. Don’t spend too much on entertainment or cosmetic improvement. You will have a great time with friends but take extra care while driving. The power of love gives you a reason to love. Changes at work will be for the better. You may suddenly have to go on an unwanted journey today, due to which your plan to spend time with family may get spoiled. People around you might do something that will make your life-partner fall for you again.

Pisces

Your polite behaviour will be appreciated. Many people will shower verbal praise on you. Traders and Businessmen who have relations with foreign countries are likely to lose money today, so think carefully before taking any step forward. Your brother will be more supportive of your needs than you had thought. Unable to cross the social barriers. If you are considering a new business partnership- then it would be essential to get all the facts in hand before you make any commitment. It is good to spend time alone, but you can grow anxious over something going on in your mind. Therefore, we advise you to contact an experienced person and share your troubles with them. Your spouse might act too self-centered today.