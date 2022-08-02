Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 2

Let’s know what astrology and the planets have in store for people born under different sun signs. Astrology reveals the effect of planets today.

Aries



Be attentive as someone could try to make you a scapegoat. Stress and tensions are likely to increase. You need to accumulate your money and know when and where to spend it wisely, otherwise, you will have to repent in the coming time. Use your spare time to the beautification of your house. Your family will really appreciate it. Your gloomy life may give tension to your spouse. Partnership projects will create more problems than positive results- You will be especially angry with yourself for allowing someone to take advantage of you.

Taurus



You might feel slightly run-down mentally and physically- A little rest and nutritious food will go a long way in lifting your energy. If you want to become financially strong in the future, then you have to start saving money from today. There will be an important development on your personal front which will bring jubilation for you and your entire family. A sudden change in romantic mood may upset you highly. Good day for retailers and wholesalers. Today you will put your mind to the test- Some of you would get involved in playing Chess- Crosswords and others will write a story- poetry or work out some future plans.

Gemini



Religious feelings will arise making you visit a religious place to seek some divine knowledge from a holy person. Those who were unnecessarily blowing their money till now should control their actions from today and start saving up. The family front seems to go smoothly and you can expect full support for your plans. Beloved will be in a romantic mood. Work tensions still cloud your mind leaving no time for family and friends. A sparkling laughter-filled day when most things proceed as you desire. You will experience the best day of your married life today.

Cancer



You may control your weight by exercising. Surplus money should be invested in real estate. Safeguard your interest when dealing with friends- business associates and relatives- as they might not be considerate of your needs. Your gloomy life may give tension to your spouse. New ideas would be productive. Do not be afraid to say what’s on your mind. You might fight with your spouse today out of your own stress and actually for no reason.

Leo

Your childhood memories would keep you engaged. In the process, you could give yourself unnecessary mental tension. One of your major anxiety and stress will stem from having lost the capacity to be occasionally childlike. Improvement in finances will make it convenient for you to make important purchases. Relations with your spouse will get strained due to your over-involvement in office work. Those undertaking a small vacation with their beloved will have a highly memorable period. Today you have a tendency to set your objectives much higher than you generally do- Do not get disappointed if results don’t come as per your expectation. Time to re-assess your strengths and your future plans. Today, you will get to spend the best evening of your life with your spouse.

Virgo

You will have enough time to yourself today so, go out for a long walk for the sake of your good health. If you are going on a trip, then look out for your valuables and bags, as they are likely to be stolen. Especially, keep your purse in a safe place today. Your ability to impress others will bring rewards. Love journey is sweet but short-lived Your ability to do extra work will dazzle those who are slow in their performance. Travelling will not bring immediate results but will lay down a good foundation for future benefits. You might feel suffocated in your married life due to a lack of comfort today. All you need is to have a good talk.

Libra

Throw away the gloom- which is enveloping you and disrupting your progress. Today, there is a possibility of gaining monetary benefits, but due to your aggressive nature, you may not be able to earn as expected. By overcoming differences with family members- you will easily accomplish your goals. Disappointment in love would not discourage you. Your associates are likely to be annoyed if you don’t give straight answers. Travel plans if any-might get postponed due to last-minute changes in your schedule. Married life comes with some side effects; you may face some today.

Scorpio

It is a very auspicious day to get rid of the drinking habit. You must understand that drinking wine is the deadly enemy of health and it also retards your efficiency. Although money is an important element for you, don’t become so sensitive towards it that it spoils your relationships. Your ability to impress others will bring rewards. Your rough attitude towards the person you love a lot can bring disharmony to the relationship. After a difficult phase, the day will surprise you with something beautiful at work. Be polite and charming to everyone whosoever stands in your way-Only a selected few will know the secret behind your magic charms. Your married life will get stressed today due to a lack of daily needs. It could be about anything like food, cleaning, other household work, etc.

Sagittarius

Don’t let little things bother your mind. Good day for real estate and financial transactions. A letter by post brings happy news for the entire family. Today your love blooms to show what a beautiful deed you have done. Looks like your seniors at work are acting angelic today. A day when events will be good and disturbing-leaving you confused and tired. Those who say that marriage is all about sex, lie. Because today, you will know what true love is.

Capricorn

Throw away the gloom- which is enveloping you and disrupting your progress. Financially, you will remain strong. Due to the benefic placement of planets and nakshatras, you’ll come across numerous opportunities to earn money today. Get everybody to your big party-You’ll have that extra bit of energy today which will make you organize events for your group. You are likely to be misunderstood in a lover’s affairs. If you have an issue, face it head-on; Procrastinating or ignoring it won’t solve the issue. Instead of that, look for the antidote to the problem. You will use your hidden qualities to make the best of the day. You might find your married life going boring. Find some excitement.

Aquarius



Don’t exert yourself beyond a point and remember to take proper rest. A sudden inflow of funds takes care of your bills and immediate expenses. Old contacts and friends would be helpful Exciting day of romance- Plan something special for the evening and try to make it as romantic as possible. New ventures will be alluring and promise good returns. You can watch any web series on your mobile in your free time today. The day is really great for your married life. Let your partner know how much you love him/her.

Pisces



Today, your health is expected to be healthy. Due to your good health, you can plan to play with your friends today. Improvement in finances will make it convenient for you to purchase essential items. Close friends and partners get offensive and make life tough for you. Romantic entanglement will add spice to your happiness. Your boss will not be interested in excuses- Do your work to remain in his good books. You should try to understand things in the right manner, otherwise, you’ll waste your free time just thinking about such scenarios continuously. Your life partner had never been so wonderful as today.