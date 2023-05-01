Gujarat Day: Celebration of rich and diverse culture

May 1 is observed as Gujarat Day, which monumentalizes the formation of Gujarat state in India. The coastal states of Gujarat and Maharashtra were bifurcated from the Bombay State based on cultural distinctiveness. It also marks the day on which the Gujarati-speaking region was separated from the Marathi speaking region. Gujaratis celebrate this day by attending cultural programs that showcase the cultural heritage of the state.

The current state of Gujarat was a part of the Bombay State prior to 1960, which included present day Maharashtra and parts of present day Gujarat. However, there were significant cultural, linguistic and political differences between the people of Gujarat and Maharashtra.

This led to the demand for a separate state of Gujarat in the early 1950s. After several years of protests and negotiations, the Bombay State was finally divided into two states on May 1, 1960 called Maharashtra and Gujarat after the Bombay Reorganisation Act, 1960. The new state of Gujarat comprises Gujarati-speaking regions of the former Bombay State, including the territories of Saurashtra, Kutch and Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Day, also known as Gujarat Sthapana Divas, is an occasion to honor the local state culture. This day is celebrated enthusiastically by Gujarati people, who take pride in their unique culture. Gujarat Foundation Day is a significant occasion because it commemorates the date of the formation of Gujarat state.

People celebrate this occasion by getting together and organising or participating in many cultural programs.

The most enjoyable part of celebrating Gujarat Foundation Day is the kite festival. People fly kites from their rooftops on this day. People sing the state anthem ‘Jai Jai Garvi Gujarat’ and offer puri-aamras to deities in temples. Gujarat Day celebrations are concluded by a show of fireworks and cultural programs.

Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hails from Gujarat and shares Gujarat Day wishes to mark the occasion.

The Gujarat Chief Minister wishes the people of the state and highlights the achievements of the state.