The FORE School of Management recently organized an Online COVID-19 Healthcare Conclave 2020 in association with the Principal Directorate, Southern Command, Indian Defense Estates Service.

The conclave gathered around 50 doctors, Chief Executive Officers of Cantonment Boards, and prominent industry experts who presented their papers and participated in panel discussions from 21 – 23 December 2020.

The keynote address was delivered by Ajay Kumar Sharma, Principal Director, and Southern Command.

The panel discussions were based on different themes.

Day 1 marked a moderated panel discussion with CEOs on ‘Ground-level Challenges and Drivers in Administering Healthcare entities during COVID-19 – the Role of Technology’.

The second day highlighted Doctors’ presentations on ‘COVID-19: Prevention and Overview of Modalities of Management’ followed by doctors’ moderated panel discussion on ‘Physical, Mental, and Administrative Challenges among Stakeholders (Doctors/Healthcare Workers/Patients/Families/Pharmacies)’.

The last day marked invited doctors’ presentations On ‘Integrated Pre-Emptive Majors for Mitigating COVID-19 Disaster’, a discussion on ‘Combating COVID-19 with Artificial Intelligence and Big Data’, and ended with a Valedictory Session.

The Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Lav Agarwal, said, “I was so delighted to be invited as the chief guest in the prestigious Conclave. In such a critical era, kudos to the collective effort of our medical fraternity in India for tackling COVID-19 cases so well under the guidance of the Honorable Prime Minister and the Health Minister.

“Since September, we’ve witnessed a steady decrease in cases from as high as 96,000 cases to 30,000 cases per day now. The Arogya Setu app is worth mentioning. It has been the most downloaded app so far worldwide offering digital self-assessment data. Going forward, we’re going to use cutting edge technology like Artificial Intelligence in our E-Sanjeevani telemedicine application.”

The Chairman of VHAI Alok Mukhopadhyay said “Thanks to FORE School of Management for inviting me as the Guest of Honor in the COVID-19 Healthcare Conclave. We couldn’t win over the COVID-19 war without the prompt service of the doctors, nurses, caregivers, frontline workers in the healthcare sector.

“We all should keep in mind that health is not an expense, it is an investment. Human resources in healthcare are extremely inadequate. So, we need to ensure that basic human resources like doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, and anaesthetics are widely available. In future, we need to create a global fund which would help the countries to tackle a crisis like the COVID-19.”