As the world hopes for wellness and healing in the times to come, this World Health Day (April 7), Australian-Indian choreographer and educator Ashley Lobo draws from decades of his own experience to underscore the importance of moving the body to unlock mental and physical wellness.

He says, “As someone who loves dance with a passion and passes it on to my students, I can say with confidence that dance has a life-changing impact on those who embrace it. The world can be a challenging place and given the times we are living in, we can all feel a bit frightened and disoriented. When we dance though, it instantly revives our spirit and gives us a glimpse of how beautiful life can be when we are in the moment and not stressing about the future.”

Lobo, who has founded the country’s premier professional dance institutes, The Danceworx Performing Arts Academy and Navdhara India Dance Theatre, adds, “Like meditation, dance can teach us mindfulness even as it keeps us in shape, improves muscle tone, heart and lung health, enhances stamina, motor and aerobic fitness. As you acquire better control of your body, you also start feeling happier and more energised. Movement is truly a secret to holistic wellness because it benefits mental, physical, psychological and emotional health.”

Lobo is renowned for his Prana Paint technique, a unique sensitising approach developed by him that explores movement through yoga, breath, connectivity, and touch. This notable technique has put him on the international map and led him to get invited both to teach and choreograph overseas. His choreographic style has a strong influence of cinematic techniques combined with a clear narrative. Lobo has to his credit, over 30 Hindi films and as many stage productions; he has also been a judge on India’s Dancing Superstar on Star Plus.