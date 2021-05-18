In view of the increasing oxygen requirement in the second wave of corona infection, 50 oxygen concentrators were donated by Bhagwan Mahaveer Cancer Hospital and Research Center to the state government. A vehicle filled with oxygen concentrators was flagged off by the senior vice-president of the hospital, Anila Kothari.

IAS officer Dr Subodh Agrawal, Additional Chief Secretary, Mineral and Agriculture Department and Tina Dabi, Joint Secretary, Finance Department, on behalf of the Rajasthan Government, appreciated this step taken by the hospital towards Covid 19 Patients.

The hospital’s executive director Major General SC Pareek (retired) said that 100 oxygen concentrators have been imported from Hong Kong on behalf of the hospital management so that the patients fighting the battle of Corona can be helped in a timely manner. These concentrators, with a capacity of five litres each, supply oxygen to the patient by accumulating oxygen present in the atmosphere. At present, the role of this device is unprecedented in view of the lack of oxygen.