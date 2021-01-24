Managing and engaging stakeholders across the entire supply chain of the agriculture industry is emerging as a crucial factor, equally for farmers as well as packers and distributors. Active participants in the agricultural supply chain are voicing their need for farm management systems that can successfully implement a stakeholder management protocol. With the agricultural industry rapidly moving towards smart technological integration across most of its value chain, the implementation of tech-driven stakeholder management tools in various farm management systems is expected to emerge as a popular trend in the industry.

Several challenges such as climate change, high food quality standards, and an increasing need for making agriculture sustainable, are making supply chain management a taxing process for the entire agriculture landscape. Most stakeholders are resorting to technologically advanced tools, such as farm management software, to deal with these problems. However, there is one more factor that is creating an additional challenge for the agricultural industry, which is stakeholder management.

With the recent advancements in technologies, various farm management systems have come into existence that can enable growers, farmers, as well as exporters to implement stakeholder management frameworks. Such features in farm management systems are mainly focused on meeting the needs of end-users, to prioritize stakeholders throughout the supply chain and to help make important decisions related to investments and incentives.

Various other industries are taking the help of high-tech tools for transactions and decisions for processes that do not influence business directly, such as stakeholder management. We now witness leading agribusinesses, especially in the fresh fruits & vegetable space, jumping onto the bandwagon.

This is triggering various AgriTech engineers to introduce stakeholder management tools in their farm management software for fresh fruit & vegetable businesses, which can enable end-users to make more informed business decisions in the agricultural industry.

With the help of FarmERP, a large number of agribusinesses have successfully implemented stakeholder management as well as customer relationship management protocols to bolster their productivity and profitability. Through its state-of-the-art technological features, FarmERP is emerging as an increasingly trusted farm management platform for stakeholders in the entire supply chain in the agricultural industry and fresh fruit & vegetable landscape.

Linking Stakeholder Management to Smart and Climate-resilient Agriculture:

The agricultural supply chain involves many stakeholders apart from farmers, packers, and distributors such as supermarkets and grocery stores. Various other key stakeholders such as agricultural research organizations, financial institutions, governmental agriculture departments, private sector farmers, and NGOs & donor organizations also form an integral part of the agricultural industry.

While the agricultural industry across the world is making an active effort to implement sustainable agriculture techniques, managing and evaluating stakeholder participation throughout the value chain is also becoming an important aspect of reducing climate risks in agriculture. Furthermore, stakeholder management protocols in farm management systems are also proving to be useful in implementing sustainable agriculture practices throughout the value chain.

In addition to sustainability, climate resilience is another important aspect that is now linked to stakeholder management, as it promotes enhancements in technical feasibility and investment planning based on smart insights on weather predictions. With the help of an advanced stakeholder management protocol, prioritization and investment planning can be implemented across the agricultural supply chain that can be synced with the weather forecast. This is ultimately enabling farmers, growers, packers, as well as distributors in the fresh fruit & vegetable industry to carry out climate-smart agricultural activities.

(By Sanjay Borkar, CEO and Co-founder, FarmERP)