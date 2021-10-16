3 elements to succeed in hybrid model of working

The pandemic-induced lockdown and social distancing norms paved the way for the adoption and acceptance of remote working. The work from home model enabled people to work flexibly and comfortably while being in the safety of their homes! However, now as we inch towards revival and are coping up with the new normal, the concept of the hybrid model of working is witnessing a surge.

Essential elements for the successful implementation of hybrid approach

Organizations and leaders are embracing the hybrid concept and are leveraging it as an opportunity to reset and resume their operations and most of the organizations will be switching to the combination of remote and on-site working in the times to come.

However, to ensure that this transition is smooth and hybrid model is implemented successfully, it is essential to keep 3 key elements into consideration:-

Executing seamless transition

The first and foremost step to execute a hybrid model is to ensure a seamless transition from online to hybrid work environment by setting clear expectations. This is where effective communication plays a major role. The employees need to be communicated as to what you as leaders and the organization on the whole are expecting from them while shifting to this work model. This can turn out to be a challenging process. However, if the workforce will be clear, the transition will automatically be smooth.

Initiate the conversation by highlighting the reason for this switch to the hybrid model. The communication should be transparent, positive as well as motivating. The next step is to clearly state their new responsibilities, guidelines of working, work expectations, etc. For instance, the number of working hours, tracking of time, ways to meet the timelines, means of communication, etc.

All the requirements should be clear from the very start so that the confusion is minimal and operations happen without any glitches. Employees also need to be highly responsive & cooperative in terms of sharing reports & meeting the deadlines. Working from home comes with flexibility of work hours which can set a positive or negative impact on the employee so it is necessary to plan out the working hours properly & maintain regular & often touchpoints.

Fostering a collaborative work environment

Despite the hybrid concept and geographical barriers, it is crucial that employees work cohesively and communicate effectively. The sole reason for this is because being together as a community fuels productivity and radiates positivity in the work environment.

Setting up a schedule or incorporating a roster system will help clearly state which days the employees are expected to report to the office and which days they can work remotely. Prior scheduling of both virtual and in-person meetings will also help in seamless team as well as organizational working.

Adding to it, we also need to provide teams with the required assistance especially new-age solutions that can help them communicate easily and share their work progress in real-time despite working from remote locations. These tech-based tools will help keep work organized and streamlined and offer the requisite virtual space to the employees.

Summing it up, remote collaboration is essential to ensure positivity and develop a close-knit environment even while the employees are geographically apart!

Balancing it out

The very core of the hybrid model is based on offering a balance between work from home and in-office work. It has been observed that sometimes work from home comes with too many work hours & an unbalanced work life approach which takes a toll on the employee’s performance too. Being leaders, we have to ensure to take care of the needs of every employee. We also need to ensure that their schedules are balanced so that they are encouraged to work with their optimal capacity. It is essential that we provide them a positive, flexible, and agile work culture so that they receive all the support they need.

Summing Up!

For the hybrid model to be successfully executed, it is vital that leaders ensure the transition is seamless and coherent so that everyone can embrace it wholeheartedly and accommodate with it well. One important aspect to be taken care of is that feedback gathering should always be a constant process. One should strive to continually seek feedback from the team and be open to modifications in their hybrid work approach as per employees’ suggestions.

The hybrid model has emerged to be the new fad that allows organizations to strike balance between the face to face working as well as the flexibility of working from home. It boosts the productivity of the employees and ensures that there is a better life-work balance. Implementing the same can be a rollercoaster ride at first. But for the concept to be a success, it would require considerable adjustments from the sides of both the leaders as well as the employees!

(Contributed by: Kiran Dham, CEO, Globus Infocom Ltd)