27th Edition of European Union Film Festival kickstarts in capital

After a two-hiatus year, the European Union film festival (EUFF) is back with its on-ground with its 27th edition that kick-started on November 4th at Instituto Cervantes in the capital In this edition, the film festival will screen 27 movies from 27 European Union (EU) member states in 23 languages.

The Film Festival will be hosted across three venues – India Habitat Centre, Instituto Cervantes, and India International Center (Nov 4th to 13th 2022).

EUFF boasts 40 days of high-quality, award-winning cinema that’s curated to delight audiences with a plethora of genres that promise to take them on a roller coaster of emotions.

The festival will feature movies from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden.

These include some of the most talked about movies that have been awarded/participated in prestigious European film festivals.

Organized by the Delegation of the European Union to India, Embassies of EU Member States, and regional partners, the EUFF this year also marks the celebration of 60 years of diplomatirelationsip between the European Union & India. Both the EU and India celebrate storytelling and this festival is a step towards creating a larger cultural exchange between the two.

Ugo Astuto, Ambassador of the European Union to India said, “It gives me great pleasure to announce the launch of the 27th edition of the European Union Film Festival in India. Back with an in-theatre experience after two years, the festival will continue also in its virtual avatar. The festival will take audiences on a journey across Europe through different genres such as comedy, action, drama, and animation.”

He further added, ” As we mark 60 years of EU-India diplomatic relationship this year, the film festival is a testament to our long-standing cultural ties. To celebrate this landmark, the virtual leg of the festival will showcase a special section on ‘India @ European Festivals’ featuring the best of Indian cinema. Cinema is a bridge between different cultures; it provides insights into everyday lives, experiences, and aspirations beyond geographical boundaries. I invite you on an unparalleled cinematic journey across Europe. Happy viewing!”

The festival promises to offer an eclectic mix of cinema, from human drama to fantasy and what binds all of them together is solid storytelling, riveting performances, and extraordinary visuals that make every frame look like poetry in motion.

The virtual film festival will follow the on-ground film festival and will run from 15th November to 15th December’22.

The films to be screened at the on-ground EUFF 2022 are: