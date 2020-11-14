The culture, art and literary heritage of 16 countries across the world were celebrated in a grand manner at the recently concluded Vishwarang International Festival 2020.

The event was held online as a precursor to the second edition of the Tagore International Literature and Art Festival, also known as Vishwarang, that will be held from 20 November to 29 November as unique literature, arts and music festival in India that focuses on art and literature not only in English but in Hindi and regional languages as well.

Apart from India, the countries that participated in Vishwarang International Festival 2020 are the UAE, the USA, Australia, Canada, Netherland, Singapore, Russia, Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka, Fiji, Ukraine, Sweden, Kazakhstan, the UK and Bulgaria. More than 100 artists and 1 lakh people around the world joined the Festival.

Speaking about the festival, Siddharth Chaturvedi, Co-Director, Vishwarang, said, “This event wasn’t just about education or knowledge; it was about harmony and diversity as well. For three days, literary personalities and artists from the 16 participating countries joined hands to enlighten one another about their country’s art, culture and literature. I am glad that the Vishwarang International Festival acted as a platform where so many people were able to widen their horizons and improve their intellectual awareness about the cultural and literary heritage of various parts of the world.”

Vishwarang USA displayed a range of cultural performances and discussions focusing on Dance (Odissi), Song, Gazal, Rhythm and Music, which mesmerized the audience present at the event.

Vishwarang Canada not only had discussions about Indian Authors and Writings but also organized a Kavita Chaupal, a short film screening and a session on Literature based on Science.

During Vishwarang Australia, a discussion was held on the importance of migrants in building good cultural relations between India and Australia.

Vishwarang Singapore showcased Rabindra Sangeet, Lion Dance, Poetry Sessions on Migrant workers, film show and an art &crafts exhibition.

Vishwarang Netherland was a combination of regional songs, classical music and dance, Rabindra Music, flute performance, poetry sessions and book launch.

Vishwarang UK had sessions on Hindi writers, performing arts and Hindi Kavya Saahitya.

On the last day of the festival, Vishwarang Sweden showcased various cultural programmes such as BhavTarang, Geet-Gazal, Iqbal and Atlantic to Pacific.

Vishwarang International Festival 2020 was organized by Bhopal-based Rabindranath Tagore University (RNTU) in partnership with the other educational institutions under the AISECT Group of Universities.