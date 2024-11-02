‘Waqf amendments are vital’

The only Muslim face in the Yogi Adityanath ministry in Uttar Pradesh, Danish Azad Ansari is counted among the few BJP leaders working to woo the minorities. Ansari (36) holds the rank of Minister of State and handles the portfolio of the Minority Welfare and Haj department.

Representing the Pasmanda Samaj or backward sections in the Muslim community, the BJP leader was associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad during his student days. He became the minister in the Yogi 2.0 government after replacing another high-profile Muslim face, Mohsin Raza. A native of Ballia district, Ansari has consistently worked for the minority sections, especially the youth, which earned him a berth in Adityanath’s cabinet. In an exclusive interaction with The Statesman’s Manoj Bhadra, he talked about the various minority welfare schemes offered by his government.

Q: There has been a special focus on minority upliftment in Yogi 2.0 cabinet. Can you elaborate upon the schemes offered by the Uttar Pradesh government?

Advertisement

A: The Uttar Pradesh government has several welfare schemes for the Muslim community, including scholarships, education programmes, and infrastructure development. Among these is the Poorvadasam Scholarship Scheme, which provides scholarships to students in grades 9– 10 from minority communities. Students whose parents’ annual income is up to Rs 2,00,000 are eligible. The government also aims to modernize madrasas and ‘muktabs’ by including maths, science, English, and Hindi in the syllabus. It has been decided to dedicate a fund of about Rs 50 crore to develop health and education infrastructure in districts with large Muslim population. This includes building a medical facility in Suar, Rampur, and 100-bed girls hostels in Bulandshahr and Saharanpur.

Q: Has there been a change in the standard of living of Muslims, particularly the poor, since 2017 when the BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh?

A: If you go to the ground level, you will see positive changes in Muslim-dominated areas of the state. The double-engine government has built several schools and colleges in the last seven years in the Muslim belt of the state.

Q: Reports say the state minority welfare department is launching a grand programme for Muslim girls and women, particularly the triple talaq victims.

A: Yes, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will launch the programme to aid Muslim women and triple talaq victims with career counseling and job opportunities. Named the Upliftment Programme for Minority Girls (UPMG), the state government will not just provide career counseling but also provide them employment opportunities to connect them with the mainstream and ultimately make them financially independent. Under this scheme, seminars will be organised in all 75 districts on November 20. During these seminars, stalls of banks, start-ups and MSMEs will be set up to help the women. We have targeted to attract at least 1,000 women in each district.

Q: Madrasas across the country have been shrouded in controversy with calls for banning them doing the rounds. What should be done to make them on par with other government schools?

A: I have already met chief minister Yogi Adityanath a couple of times to request him for the implementation of schemes related to modernisation of madrasas and educational, economic, physical and mental development of students of minority communities. Under the leadership of CM Yogi, there is comprehensive improvement in education in the state, which is extremely commendable and inspiring. The Madrasa Modernisation Scheme was very important for bringing students of minority communities into the mainstream and for their overall development. Under this scheme, the honorarium of teachers teaching modern subjects has been borne by the central government and the state government. But at present some difficulties are being faced in the implementation of this scheme, which are being resolved. Recently, on the 74th birthday of Prime Minister Naendra Modi, students from around 100 madrasas participated in a programme to wish our PM. Besides, a three-day state-level sports competition with the objective of encouraging the physical and mental development of students in the madrasas of UP will be organised soon.

Q: Now talking about some controversial issues. There is a general feeling that minorities are not happy in the BJP regime. What do you say about this?

A: Muslims are not only safe here but they are also happy. Our government has worked with full sincerity to integrate the minority Muslim community with continuous development. Every issue of Muslim society, i.e., education, development, employment and promotion of industry, was addressed. This has created a feeling of development in Muslim society. Sania Mirza of Mirzapur, UP, born into an ordinary Muslim family, whose father was a TV mechanic, got the benefit of government schemes and was encouraged by society. Today she has become India’s first Muslim fighter pilot. Nikhat Zareen has won the gold medal in the World Boxing Championship. Work is done in the government to connect everyone, irrespective of their caste, with development.

Q: There is a conception that even after several efforts, minorities are not inclined towards the BJP and they are adverse to joining the party?

A: It is wrong to think that Muslims are anti-BJP. Now Muslim youths are attracted towards the party and they are joining in big numbers. Giving an example, the ongoing membership drive of the BJP in UP has attracted more than 6.80 lakh Muslims alone, while the target was just 2.5 lakhs. It means that three times more Muslims have joined the BJP. It is clear that now the Muslims want to connect with the BJP.

Q: You must be campaigning for the November 13 bypolls. What is your prediction for the BJP in these bypolls?

A: Though the party did not perform as per the expectation in the Lok Sabha polls, these by-elections to nine seats will be different. We will sweep these polls and win all nine seats with a good margin. The opposition parties are nowhere near the BJP and the 2027 assembly polls in the state too will project the BJP as stronger than ever.

Q: Now the last question and this is about the proposed new Waqf Board (Amendment) Bill, which is being discussed by a Parliament committee. There is confusion among the Muslims about the advantages and disadvantages of this new bill. What do you think about it?

A: This Waqf Board Amendment Bill is the need of the time, country and for the betterment of the poor Muslims. This bill is in national interest and Muslims also benefit from it. PM Narendra Modi is taking decisions for the people standing at the lowest rung of the country. Waqf properties are for backward Muslims, but in the last 70 years, political parties and some Muslim leaders have done a lot wrong with Waqf. This bill has been brought to end the suffering of the poor people, so that along with their progress, the country also progresses. I appeal to the Muslims of the country not to look at it in a negative light. Hospitals and colleges should have been built on these lands, which were not built, but now it seems that everything is going to be fine. Earlier, the powers of the Waqf Board had been grossly misused.