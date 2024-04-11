Pilibhit will get special attention in third term of Modi: Jitin Prasada

BJP candidate from Pilibhit, Jitin Prasada, who replaced Varun Gandhi, has his task cut out. Battling political heat as well as heatwave conditions, Prasada is leaving no stone unturned to reach every pocket of his constituency.

Uttar Pradesh PWD minister Jitin was born into a family of politicians. His grandfather, Jyoti Prasad, was a Congress party member and served in legislative and local body positions and his father, Jitendra Prasad, was a senior Congress leader who had challenged Sonia Gandhi in the election for Congress President post.

Jitin’s great-grandmother, Purnima Devi, was the youngest daughter of Hemendranath Tagore, brother of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

Advertisement

Jitin Prasad is new to BJP , as he joined the party on June 9, 2021, leaving the Congress, where he was the union minister in the first term of Manmohan Singh government.

Manoj Bhadra of ‘The Statesman’ talked to the BJP candidate at Mohammadganj hamlet in rural Pilibhit on Wednesday where he gave a fiery speech to a huge crowd of people.

He made it clear that when PM Modi comes to Pilibhit after 10 years , there is a clear message that the area will get special attention in the next term of NDA.

Questions: Pilibhit Lok Sabha seat is new to you as you have contested from Shahjahanpur and Dhaurara. Are you facing any problem?

Answer: No. Pilibhit is not new to me. Our family has several acres of agricultural land here in the Puranpur area . We also have several members of our extended family in Pilibhit who are supporting me in a big way.This is an area with which I have had relations for generations.

Q: How do you assess the BJP giving you a MP ticket from Pilibhit in place of Varun Gandhi?

A: I have held many posts, but my selection on the ticket under the leadership of the Prime Minister is personally a matter of honour. We are workers and accept every decision of the party leadership.

Q: Do you have anything to say about Varun Gandhi , who was denied a ticket and you replaced him ?

A: The process of ticket selection is done keeping in mind many aspects. Varun Gandhi is a strong leader of our party and has a record of staying in Parliament for a long time. Whatever work the party gives, he will do it.

Q: Will Varun Gandhi campaign for you in Pilibhit?

A: The campaign will continue for another week. The campaign committee of the party decides who should go where to campaign. Where will it be useful? Whoever is given instructions by the steering committee will do the work.

Q: What is your plan for Pilibhit’s development in the next five years if you get elected?

The present Yogi Adityanath government had already given projects worth over Rs 1000 crore for Pilibhit, including an industrial park with an investment of Rs 100 crore. The double-engine government had already taken up several road and other projects. Promoting ecotourism in the wildlife areas will also be a priority.

Q: Lastly, what is your ultimate slogan in the election ?

A: This election is for the third term of Modi, and the only slogans are “Modi ki Guarantee” and “Abki bar 400 paar”. We are all contesting this election under the leadership of Narendra Modi and propagating the achievements and targets of the BJP government for the people of the country.