‘Mandate shows people’s faith’

Pramod Boro is one of the prominent politicians of Assam. He is the chief executive member (CEM) of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), an autonomous region in Assam. He is also the president of United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), a constituent of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. Boro had served as the president of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) and had played a significant role in the signing of a historic agreement between the Centre, Assam government and Bodo representatives on 27 January 2020, to end the over 50- year old Bodo crisis in the northeastern state.

In an interview with Santu Das of The Statesman, the UPPL president talks about the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, his contribution in the BTR and the BJP-led state government, the work done by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the party’s preparations for the assembly elections in 2026.

Q: UPPL is a part of the BJPled government in Assam. What would you like to say about the work of the incumbent government as compared to the previous regime?

A: There is a huge difference between the previous and the present regime. The previous Congress government did not have any proper policy for the development of the state. There was a vacuum, but in the present government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, there is vision and missions. His vision is to make Assam one of the developed states in the country. The development work is being carried out in that direction.

Q: How do you see the performance of the BJP, AGP and UPPL in Assam in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election?

A: The performance was very good. Before the election, Chief Minister Sarma declared that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally would win 11 Lok Sabha seats. We won 11 seats. We have been working for the people of Assam and they have given the highest mandate to the BJP-led NDA . The result is a reflection that in the last few years, the state government has done very well for the people of Assam.

Q: The Congress is gearing up for the 2026 Assam Assembly election. How is UPPL’s preparation in this regard?

A: UPPL is also preparing for the assembly polls. We are also preparing for the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) elections.

Q: Will your party continue the alliance with the BJP and jointly fight the assembly polls? Have any talks been held with the BJP?

A: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the vision and mission of Viksit Bharat. I think that vision will take India to a new height. I do not have any other thoughts on that. So, we are happy (with BJP). Q: How many seats will the BJP-led coalition get in Assam in 2026? A: We will get 100 plus seats in Assam.

Q: What is your roadmap for BTR?

A: We have started building a strong foundation of education, economy, and social stability. I am planning for the next 50 years so that Bodoland becomes one of the most developed and peaceful regions in the country.

Q: UPPL won one seat. There are other parties from NDA which bagged one seat and were given a cabinet berth? What is your take?

A: Taking a cabinet berth was not our priority. Our priority is to implement the Bodo accord. Our MP will focus on implementation of the Bodo accord.

Q: What would you like to say on the work done by the Narendra Modi-led government in the last 10 years?

A: There is a huge transformation in the country. Many leaders came and went, but the present leadership of Narendra Modi has the biggest plan and vision to develop the countries in all areas. On the economic front, he is trying to make India a super power. In every sector, he is doing very well. He is reaching the last man. Construction of houses for people is going on. His commitment and dedication is wonderful. So, I am very happy with his work.

Q: The Opposition has been targeting the Prime Minister for not visiting the conflict-hit Manipur. Your comment.

A: It is just an issue made by the Opposition. A visit is not a medicine to solve the problems of the people. It is a fight between two communities and none of them is ready to reconcile. So, it is taking a different direction. The approach of the Government of India is there, they are meeting both the sides. Both the communities should rethink and reconcile. The Centre is giving enough security and putting efforts to manage the situation.

Q: The Opposition has questioned the stability of the Narendra Modi-led government for the third term. Being a partner of the NDA, what is your take on that?

A: The Opposition, instead of thinking about the ruling government, should think about the issues which they will raise in Parliament. The mandate is with the ruling party, they should not think about the stability of the government. They should not waste their time and energy thinking of breaking the government but should focus on the issues of the people.