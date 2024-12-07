‘Dream big, but work hard’

Born in the small village of Bayang in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district, state minister O P Choudhary’s journey is a testament to resilience, determination, and remarkable achievements. Overcoming early hardships, including the loss of his father at the age of eight, he cleared the UPSC examination at just 22, becoming one of the youngest IAS officers of his batch. His tenure in the Indian Administrative Service was marked by innovative governance, which earned him the prestigious Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration.

A key figure in the BJP’s campaign during the Jharkhand election, Choudhary transitioned to politics and joined the saffron party in 2018. Persevering through electoral challenges, he emerged victorious in 2023 as a member of the Legislative Assembly from Raigarh. Currently serving as the youngest minister in Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai’s cabinet, Choudhary handles critical portfolios such as Finance, Commercial Tax, Housing and Environment, Planning, and Economics & Statistics. Choudhary’s trajectory reflects his deep commitment to public service. In an exclusive interview with Shishir Roy Chowdhury of The Statesman, he discusses his inspiring journey, the challenges of governance, and his vision for Chhattisgarh’s future.

Q. Your journey from a remote village in Chhattisgarh to becoming one of the youngest IAS officers is remarkable. How has your early life shaped your approach to governance and public service?

A. Growing up in Bayang, a remote village in Raigarh, taught me the value of resilience and determination. The hardships my family and I faced made me deeply empathetic toward the struggles of others, especially those in rural areas. As an IAS officer, I focused on grassroots governance, ensuring that the benefits of policies reached the most marginalized sections of society. This commitment continues to guide my political journey, where I strive to bring transformative changes to people’s lives through innovative policies and transparent governance.

Q. You have seamlessly transitioned from administration to politics. What has been the most challenging part of this shift?

A. The transition from administration to politics is both challenging and rewarding. As an IAS officer, I operated within a defined framework, implementing policies set by the government. In politics, however, the scope is broader, and the responsibility to connect with people on a personal level is immense. The most challenging aspect is managing public perception while staying true to one’s core values. Politics demands balancing long-term goals with immediate needs, but it also offers a unique platform to shape policies from their inception. I see this as an opportunity to amplify my impact and serve people in a more dynamic capacity.

Q. How is Chhattisgarh addressing economic growth in agriculture, infrastructure and livelihoods?

A. In Chhattisgarh, we have consistently worked to empower the agriculture sector. As I mentioned earlier, we are purchasing paddy at the rate of Rs 3,100 per quintal. We are also focusing on irrigation projects and ensuring the availability of quality seeds and fertilizers for farmers, which have benefited them significantly. Under the infrastructure sector, the double-engine government has been approving national highways, four-lane roads, and flyovers. Simultaneously, our government has ensured that there is no shortage of funds for basic amenities like roads and water. Recently, Union minister Nitin Gadkari approved projects worth Rs 20,000 crore for Chhattisgarh. While the previous government had stopped the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, we have now restarted constructing homes for more than 18 lakh poor families. We are developing Naya Raipur and Atal Nagar as capital city. There is a plan to develop SCR on the lines of NCR. This will link Raipur, Durg-Bhilai, and Rajnandgaon, creating a more integrated urban landscape.

Q. How has Chhattisgarh attracted investments and ensured industrial growth?

A. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Sai, Chhattisgarh recently launched its new Industrial Development Policy for 2024-30. The policy has been designed with a focus on employment generation and is aligned with the vision of building a developed India by 2047. For the first time, subsidies for industries will be linked to employment creation. If an industry provides jobs to over 1,000 youths, additional incentives will be provided under the BE-SPOKE policy. The new policy also encourages investment in sectors such as tourism and healthcare.

Q. What are Chhattisgarh’s financial goals for the next five years?

A. Our goal is to double Chhattisgarh’s GDP in the next five years. We are focusing on policies that will promote job creation and improve resource management. We aim to strengthen the services sector, which currently contributes 35 per cent to the state’s GDP, while the national average is 55 per cent. We are working to bring the services sector’s contribution in line with the national average. Our focus is on enhancing sectors like engineering services, research and development, healthcare, tourism, entertainment, pharmaceutical and electric vehicles (EVs).

Q. What is your vision for Chhattisgarh’s economy, and how do you plan to achieve it?

A. Our vision is to make Chhattisgarh a self-reliant, industrially vibrant state focused on sustainable development. This will be achieved through innovation, investment in infrastructure and the implementation of progressive policies. We plan to promote sectors such as agriculture, renewable energy, information technology, and manufacturing all of which have significant potential for job creation. Additionally, we are focusing on emerging sectors like IT, artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and data centers, which will further strengthen the economy. We are also prioritizing industries where future employment opportunities are expected to arise. Through this approach, we aim to provide jobs to youths and promote Chhattisgarh as a hub for marriage and conference tourism.

Q. You are often seen as a youth icon in Chhattisgarh. How do you engage with the younger generation, and what message do you have for them?

A. I firmly believe that the youth are the architects of a nation’s future. Whether during my administrative tenure or now in politics, I have consistently emphasized engaging with young minds and encouraging them to actively participate in nation-building. For the youth, my message is simple: Dream big, but back those dreams with hard work and perseverance. Whether it is acquiring new skills, innovating, or participating in democratic processes, their contribution is pivotal to creating a stronger India.