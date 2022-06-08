A Unique Art Installation of ‘Taps & Buckets’ Push for Urgent Water Conservation Need

Water Conservation: The next and the next-to-next generation might not know what use the buckets were for, or what was this thing called ‘tap’ meant for as the meaning of water would change for them. This was the message which was meant to be communicated through a unique art installation recently in the national capital which displayed ‘taps and buckets’ as art pieces.

The message had to be clear and straight, “By the time my or your Grandson would have grandson the taps and buckets would appear only in drawing rooms saying these are the equipment’s which used to dispense water and the bucket was used to collect water to have bath unless the Governments stops brutal murder of trees and erasing forests, stop aviation and stop concretisation of planet”, emphasised Anil Sood, the convener of CHETNA, which in association with Academy of Fine Arts & Literature and Praveen Mahto organised an exhibition to bring forth the message how conservation of water and biodiversity is an ‘emergency’ issue.

Many prominent artists including Arpana Caur, came together to display their art work depicting the emergency of conserving water and biodiversity for the survival of life. The installation by Arup Biswas showcasing the ‘Taps and Buckets’ hanging was to showcase the urgent need of conserving water and water harvesting leaving indelible impressions on the minds of viewers.

The paintings by all the Artists depicted the sad state of affairs and humongous pollution and dangers ahead, showcasing human suffering, suffering by animals, birds.

The Exhibition was inaugurated by K.J.Alphons (Rajya Sabha MP) along with veteran Author Padma Shree Ajeet Cour, Sanjeev Anand, Sr. Advocate and famous artist Roop Chand. In his inaugural address Mr.K.J.Alhons suggested that the citizens “become aware of their duties and demand their rights of clean air and clean water”.