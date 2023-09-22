Romania: 4 killed in gas pipeline explosion at highway construction site Four

Four people were killed and five injured in a gas pipeline explosion at a highway construction site in Romania early Thursday.

Four bodies were found on site after the fire was put out, while five people sustained injuries, local media reported, citing emergency services.

All the victims were working on the A7 Highway construction site in Calimanesti of the central-eastern county of Vrancea, Xinhua news agency reported.

Advertisement

The explosion was caused during construction work by the “cracking of a gas transport main and appearance of mechanical sparks,” said Florin Olaru, spokesperson for the Vrancea Emergency Inspectorate.